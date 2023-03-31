Mandira Bedi’s signature family vacay at Hideaway Beach Resort

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, the idyllic luxury resort in the Maldives, is delighted to have hosted the renowned Indian actress, television presenter, charismatic host, and fashion designer Mandira Bedi and her family for a memorable vacation. Amid her busy schedule, Mandira Bedi enjoyed a rejuvenating retreat with her parents and children, immersing themselves in the breath-taking beauty of the Maldives and the unparalleled hospitality of Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.

Before getting into the fray with work in the entertainment industry this year, she chose to unwind with her loved ones at Hideaway’s most opulent villa – the Sultan Beach Residence, part of The Signature Collection at Hideaway. This lavish four-bedroom beach residence offers an array of exclusive amenities, including a slide on the beach that plunges into a vast pool and special privileges for Signature guests. Discover more about this stunning beach residence collection where guests are treated like royalty to get the signature whatever, whenever, wherever experience at www.signaturecollectionmaldives.com.

During their stay, the Bedi family kept themselves busy having a wonderful family time together having many interesting experiences provided at Hideaway. For instance, they indulged in a delightful celebration of Mandira’s mother’s birthday at Samsara, the resort’s exceptional Asian Dining Restaurant – known for tantalising Indian, Thai, Japanese, and Chinese cuisine. To enjoy the beautiful sunset in the Maldives, they enjoyed a relaxing sojourn around the resort and managed to see a lot of dolphins while on the resorts new three-bedroom luxury yacht – the Hideaway Majesty. And also, to enjoy the best Maldives has to offer underwater, they explored the colourful ‘double house reef’ surrounding Hideaway on a snorkelling excursion with their expert excursions guide ‘Mr. Moodhu’. Renowned for offering the ultimate family getaway on a vast island in the Maldives, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is certainly without a doubt the perfect destination for those seeking space, privacy, and grandeur.

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa was the ideal choice for the fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi, as the resort offers a fantastic running routes across the island and a wide variety of recreational activities both on land and water. Guests can enjoy tennis, Padel tennis, golf, e-surfing, aqua floating park, and more – ensuring an active and engaging experience for the whole family. There are more interesting recreational experiences to come so do remember to follow us @hideawaybeachmaldives on Instagram.

The highlight of the Sultan Beach Residence for Mandira was the well-equipped gym, allowing her to maintain her active lifestyle even while on vacation. Her stay at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa not only provided her with a luxurious retreat but also catered to her passion for fitness and wellness.

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa invites you to follow in the footsteps of Mandira Bedi and her family and experience the extraordinary Sultan Beach Residence with Pool at The Signature Collection at Hideaway. Treat yourself to a vacation filled with relaxation, adventure, and unforgettable memories with many experiences for yourself and your loved ones.

For more information and to make a reservation, email reservations@signaturecollectionmaldives.com or call +9606501515.