Malaysia’s Batik Air to launch Maldives flights on May 12

Batik Air Malaysia, formerly known as Malindo, has revealed Kuala Lumpur to Male flights via Colombo.

Of these, only Colombo has been served before by Malaysia’s third-largest airline by seats for sale this northern summer. behind AirAsia and Malaysia Airlines.

Beginning on May 12, Batik will introduce a daily 737 MAX 8 service to Male via Colombo. While Batik previously served the Sri Lanka destination (2015-2020), the Maldives is new; both are available to book.

Covering 2,017 miles (3,247 km) to the Maldives, the full schedule is as follows, with all times local. Like so many other carriers, it has fifth freedom traffic rights.

Kuala Lumpur to Colombo: OD297, 17:25-18:25

Colombo to Male: OD297, 19:25-20:30

Male to Colombo: OD298, 21:30-23:35

Colombo to Kuala Lumpur: OD298, 00:35-06:55+1

The Kuala Lumpur-Male route is currently served by AirAsia direct flights along with connecting flights by SriLankan Airlines and Singapore Airlines.