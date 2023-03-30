Skin Candy launches Maldives’ first Wellness Training Academy

Local sustainable organic skincare brand Skin Candy Maldives with the support of Elena Spas have launched the ‘Wellness Training Academy’ that will certify therapists at the International CITBAC level (considered the gold standard in the spa and wellness industry).

Opening this May, the academy will be the first of its kind in the Maldives. Spearheaded by Skin Candy Maldives, the core mission is to enable graduates to enter the flourishing wellness industry as qualified professional therapists and practitioners.

Anatomy and physiology is an online module for absolute beginners which is a pre-requisite for enrolling in the courses. All other courses are face to face and include beginners’ Swedish massage, manual lymphatic drainage, trigger point therapy, myofascial cupping, deep tissue massage, foot reflexology, hand reflexology and deep tissue massage. All courses are CIBTAC certified.

Ms Lubna explains there is an increasing need for high calibre wellness professionals to support the burgeoning hotel and resort industry in the Maldives.

“Our goal is to produce highly trained and knowledgeable wellness professionals with progressive career plans to grow within the wellness industry,” she says.

The academy also gives hoteliers and spa operators the opportunity to upskill their existing wellness teams.

The top-quality academy is a fully equipped training centre only 15 minutes from Male by speed boat with classes personalised to small groups in a vibrant yet relaxed setting. All course fees include daily speed boat transfers, lunch onsite, and training uniform.

Courses will be facilitated by Ms Martina Crkonova who has over 27 years of experience in integrative and TCM medicine, as well as 15 years as a therapeutic educator and trainer.

“This initiative will help transform tomorrow’s industry by providing local Maldivians and current resort wellness staff with a level of education and resources, so they don’t necessarily have to travel abroad to expand their professional career. Our passion is sustainability,” explains Ms Lubna.

Courses commence from May through to September 2023. The first course launched in May, ‘Swedish massage’ for absolute beginners which is CIBTAC certified.

More details and to book courses please click here https://wellnesstrainingacademymaldives.teachable.com/p/home or contact us trainingacademy@ele-na.com