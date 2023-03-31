Beach club brand Nammos to open resort in Maldives

Coinciding with its 20th anniversary, super-chic beach club brand Nammos is moving into the world of hotels. The first of these beachside hotels will open where the brand began, Mykonos, Greece, and later expand to Abu Dhabi and the Maldives.

Born in 2003 and going on to open venues in Cannes, Qatar, and Dubai, Nammos Group saw Alpha Dhabi acquire a major interest in 2022. The UAE developer and Monterock International are behind the new Nammos Hotels & Resorts flag, which along with the beach clubs, form the Nammos World umbrella.

Zannis Fratzeskos, founding partner of Nammos World, said: “Over the last decade we’ve mastered the art of creating a daytime experience like no other, and are delighted that Alpha Dhabi and Monterock International have set a vision to further fortify the Nammos World brand with the launch of Nammos Hotels & Resorts.”

“The properties are set to embody the lifestyle we’ve created within an unrivalled hospitality experience, and we’re excited for Nammos’ global customers to experience the brand within a hotel setting.”

Alfredo Longo, CEO of Monterock International, said: “All of us at Monterock International are thrilled to be partnering with Alpha Dhabi via our recent joint venture ADMO and honoured to be building upon Nammos World’s existing lifestyle offerings. We hope to capture the exclusive ambience Nammos World has created over the last 20 years within a hotel setting and are excited for guests to experience this first-hand.”

Nammos Hotel Mykonos is scheduled to open on the island this summer, followed by an opening each in the Maldives, and then Abu Dhabi in 2025.