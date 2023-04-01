Sun Siyam Iru Fushi commits to sustainability through guest experiences, Earth Hour activities

As part of Sun Siyam Resorts’ company-wide sustainability program, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi puts sustainability at the forefront of their guest experiences and holds various ongoing activities to promote biodiversity and environmental balance while lowering the resort’s carbon footprint and supporting community development, gender equality and empowering women.

The most recent guest experience was held during this year’s EARTH HOUR on 25th of March, where all islanders and resort guests were invited to watch a short video presentation about how the planet and climate are changing, followed by a traditional Maldivian BoduBeru performance by local staff.

All-day dining Iru restaurant, joined the Earth Hour celebrations by showcasing Maldivian produce, local fish, and local handcrafts called “Laajehun” which are incorporated into daily operations to highlight the importance of the resort’s sustainability goals. By taking part in Earth Hour, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi aims at lowering energy use and promoting the development of environmentally friendly methods to preserve our world for future generations.

In addition to that, the island resort continuously conducts tree-planting ceremonies for its islanders and guests and has planted 147 trees thus far, with a goal of planting 1,000 trees by the end of the year. Sun Siyam Iru Fushi identified several species of trees that are native to the Maldives and can flourish within the island’s ecosystem with the help of the resort’s landscaping, gardening team sustainability specialists.

“We are happy to take this step towards establishing a more sustainable future for the Maldives and love engaging our guests in those activities,” says Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. ” At Sun Siyam Resorts, we recognise our responsibility to preserve the natural environment of the Maldives, and our tree planting program is just one of many initiatives we have been actively supporting. We formed a Sustainability Committee as well to safeguard our natural surroundings and maintain a nature-friendly environment in the resort.”

Another activity that is piloted by the sustainability committee on a regular basis are yoga and dinner evenings for all ladies on the island, as the team at Iru Fushi is committed to promoting gender equality and empowering women. The resort’s dedication to this cause is reflected in its policies and practices, and in the way it creates opportunities for women to thrive and succeed.

Adding to its sustainable tourism efforts, the resort just received the renowned Travelife Gold Certificate. This accreditation highlights the resort’s dedication to improving the economic and social impacts for people in their community, respecting and protecting human rights and fair labor practices, safeguarding animal welfare and biodiversity, and minimising their environmental impacts.

Sun Siyam Resorts is dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives and Sri Lanka while offering authentic guest experiences. The Sun Siyam Cares programme prioritises sustainability through initiatives such as reducing energy and water use, managing waste to reduce plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. We also focus on conservation efforts and work to preserve local heritage and cultural practices. By following these sustainability practices, we aim to minimise our environmental impact, carbon footprint and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the communities in which we operate.

For more information about Sun Siyam Cares and its sustainability initiatives, please visit the website at www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-cares/