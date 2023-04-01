Family Family Fun Featured Kids News Travel

Cora Cora Maldives invites all to Harry Potter-themed Easter programme

Cora Cora Maldives is calling all young muggles who aspire to be witches and wizards to explore their magical Easter Harry Potter-themed programme from the 5th to the 12th of April 2023 that brings a touch of Hogwarts to the white-sand shores of the luxurious resort.

There is no better way to start the programme than with the Sorting Hat Ceremony followed by a live magic show where guests can celebrate being placed into Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, or Ravenclaw. Throughout the week, families can enjoy gastronomic delights with a Harry Potter twist, including Harry Potter & The Secrets of Asia at Tazäa, Harry Potter & the Goblet of Popcorn at Ginger Moon, Harry Potter & The Easter Feast Dinner Buffet, Harry Potter & The Easter Brunch at Tazäa, and CoRa kids Sorcerer’s Tea Party. In true Easter fashion, the five-star resort has created a resort-wide Easter Egg Hunt for children to enjoy on Easter Sunday.

Other fun-filled activities include CoRa kids Pool Party, Harry Potter & the Flaunting Floats Party, and several Live Music and Live Magic Shows. The spell bounding week has the perfect goodbye ceremony with a Yule Ball – an elegantly wonderful reason to celebrate Hogwarts in Maldives.

Alongside this exciting programme of magic-themed events, CoRa kids Club will be hosting creative activities, including Wand Making, Golden Snitch Painting, House Bracelet Making, Broom Pencils, and making Hogwarts Banners – the perfect souvenir of a magical trip.

Cora Cora Maldives offers its guests a one-of-a-kind immersive Maldivian cultural, experiential, and culinary experience. Comprising of 100 villas, four restaurants, two bars, MOKSHA Spa and Wellbeing Centre, water sports & diving centre, gym, overwater yoga pavilion, outdoor cinema, CoraKids club, and Dutch Onion Art Gallery. Cora Cora Maldives is 45-minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport or 30 minutes by domestic flight followed by a 20-minute speedboat journey. Cora Cora Maldives is the ultimate idyllic, island escape.

