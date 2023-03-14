Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives hosts special masterclass with local artist in celebration of Intl Women’s Day

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, hosted a special art masterclass with a local female artist in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The art masterclass was designed to bring out the authenticities of the Maldives and offer female guests a fun and creative way to connect with the destination. The theme of the masterclass was “Discovering the Authentic Maldives Through Art”, and guests had the opportunity to explore their creativity and learn new skills while connecting with the local artist.

The local artist, Aishath Nifaya who is known for her intricate and beautiful artwork, shared her insights and techniques with the guests. She taught them how to use traditional Maldivian motifs and colours to create stunning pieces of art that capture the essence of the Maldives. The guests were able to explore their creativity and express themselves through a fun and engaging art class.

To top it all off, the local artist was also given the opportunity to exhibit her artwork at the resort’s beach club. The exhibition showcased the beauty and intricacy of the artist’s work and allowed guests to appreciate the talent and creativity of the local artist.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to work with a talented local artist and celebrate International Women’s Day through this special event,” said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives. “We believe that this event will not only provide a fun and memorable experience for our female guests but also highlight the beauty and authenticity of the Maldives through the eyes of a local artist.”

This event was part of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives’ commitment to promoting and supporting local artists and talent. The resort is dedicated to providing its guests with authentic experiences that allow them to connect with the local culture and community.