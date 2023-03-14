Amilla Maldives invites travellers to swashbuckling treasure island-themed Easter

Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences is inviting travellers to join an adventure of buccaneers and buried treasure, as the five-star resort celebrates Easter, ‘Treasure Island’-style! From April 7th to 16th, Amilla Resort will be heading ‘seaward ho!’ with a jam-packed lineup of events and activities inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale.

The Crew

The island’s perennially popular animators, Des and Zoie O’Connor, will lead the charge for children’s activities while fire dancer, Ivan, will be firing on all cylinders with spectacular dinnertime performances. Magician, Yang Wei; sand artist, Daria; aerialists Felipe and Evgenia; DJ Tappu and local live band, Defnote, will provide further excitement for all ages as part of the live entertainment programme.

Visiting Hero

Special guest Ekaterina Makarova, who was ranked tennis world number one in doubles and number eight in singles, will be on hand to coach guests wanting to improve their game. They can join her on Amilla Maldives’ tennis courts, which were recently refurbished to the same standards as the ones used in the US Open. It’s part of a series of special tennis events and activities organized by Amilla’s new tennis partner, RTC Tennis

On top of all that, The Sultan’s Kids Club at Amilla will offer fun galore, from pirate-inspired crafts to an Easter Circus School, a Beatbox Academy and an Easter Egg Hunt. Babysitters will be on hand, as per normal, so parents can enjoy romantic evenings together when the kids club closes at the end of each day. The Baa Atoll resort offers two-bedroom villas for small families as well as huge Residences with up to eight bedrooms.

There will also be plenty to entertain adults, including a sensory team-building experience, batik workshops, hot cross bun-baking classes and an Easter Roll Class for those celebrating Orthodox Easter.

So climb aboard and set sail for adventure!