Women in Hospitality: Kimberly’s journey from chance encounter to Loyalty Manager at Le Meridien Maldives

Meet Kimberly Chee, a Malaysian hospitality professional who found her passion in the industry after a chance encounter with a group of hoteliers. Kimberly grew up in the historical city of Malacca and completed her Bachelor of Management in Tourism before deciding to pursue a career in the hospitality industry.

Kimberly, who now serves as the Loyalty Manager at Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa, explains her motivation for choosing her profession, “Working in the hospitality industry allows many career opportunities and helps one to grow both professionally and personally. It also gives an opportunity to meet interesting people from all walks of life due to its multi-cultural environment.”

When asked how she joined the hospitality industry, Kimberly tells a funny story. She was part-timing in a gallery showcasing history and was the guide that brought visitors around. A group of three hoteliers joined the tour and were impressed by Kimberly’s conducting skills. One of them was the Director of S&M of a hotel, who suggested Kimberly should consider joining their team, and she did!

Kimberly considers one of her biggest professional accomplishments to be when leaders she has worked with have told her that they truly value what she does and that she will be able to achieve greater things. Through her experiences, she has learned that passion is crucial in achieving one’s goals and that it’s important not to be demotivated by things beyond one’s control.

For colleagues working with her, Kimberly believes that self-motivation and continuous learning are essential. To young women starting their careers in the hospitality industry, Kimberly advises, “Do not be afraid and believe in yourself that you can do it even if others keep telling you no.”

When she’s not working, Kimberly loves to spend time outdoors and takes advantage of the beautiful beaches of the Maldives, where she currently works at Le Meridien Maldives. Speaking about Le Meridien as a brand, Kimberly notes the presence of many women leaders in every department, highlighting the brand’s commitment to diversity and gender equality in the hospitality industry.

Kimberly’s journey in the hospitality industry highlights the importance of seizing opportunities and pursuing one’s passion with determination. Her advice to young women starting their careers in the industry is empowering and a testament to her resilience and commitment to self-improvement.