Intercontinental Maldives, Holiday Inn Maldives appoint Mohamed Hussain Shihab as Cluster Director of Human Resources

Representing the InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG), the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort and Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives appoint Mohamed Hussain Shihab as Cluster Director of Human Resources for the two properties from 1st March 2023.

Shihab held the Director of Human Resources position at InterContinental Maldives for two years before he accepted the opportunity to step up to overlook both IHG resorts in the Maldives.

Born in 1989, he is the youngest Maldivian appointed in a Cluster Director of Human Resources role, looking back on a career in the field of more than 11 years. Throughout his professional career, Shihab has studied and worked across the world, such as the USA, Sri Lanka and the middle east, including appointments at international hotel groups such as Anantara and IHG.

The Male’ born is passionate about travelling and with his international education and work experience, he excels in uniting teams and workforce of different backgrounds and nationalities, leading by example to embrace differences and create a strong and resilient team.

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is an exclusive destination getaway offering a unique opportunity for those looking to unwind and reconnect in an enviable island setting, where exclusive privileges go hand in hand with the personal touch of our signature service at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts’ first and only all-Club InterContinental resort. Located in the Raa Atoll; 35 minutes by seaplane from the Velana International Airport, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is an award-winning island escape offering beach, lagoon and overwater villas and residences with up to three bedrooms. Curated dining and wellness experiences, an extensive kids club as well as the Retreat, an adult only enclave, along with a myriad of recreational adventures for families and couples alike are also available.

Located in the South Male atoll just 45 mins from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sandy beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for a wide variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses, the popular Overwater Villas or the three-bedroom Beach Pool Villa for their stay. Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. For those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers the ultimate in tranquility and escape for body and mind.