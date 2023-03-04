Go it alone at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives with new solo traveller package

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, is delighted to launch the ‘Go it Alone at Gili’ package, a spoiling set of new offerings specially curated for solo travellers. From photography masterclasses and snorkelling with the island’s marine biologist to sensory supper in the dark with toes in the sand, there is nowhere better on earth to switch off solo style, learn a new skill and reconnect with oneself this season.

‘We have seen growing numbers of solo adventurers flocking to our island paradise in recent years to enjoy the stunning natural beauty, abundant activities, world-class dining and spa,’ said Gili Lankanfushi’s General Manager, Nicolas Khairallah. ‘With this in mind, we have sought to elevate the experience even further with an exclusive new range of expert-led activities which guarantee to take our guests on a journey of self-discovery and personal growth.”

Alongside the new activities, solo travellers will receive a range of added benefits including complimentary return speedboat transfers, an 11% reduction on all items from the Gili boutique, daily sunrise yoga sessions, complimentary spa access and water sports. The ‘Go it Alone at Gili’ experiences include:

Sensory Supper in the Sand

Gili Lankanfushi’s sensory supper sees diners transported to a secret island location to embark on a true gourmet adventure. With blindfold at the ready, feet in the sand and cutlery in hand, individuals are invited to take a leap of faith as their private chef serves up a surprise menu. Once the blindfolds are on, the diner will experience a heightening of all other senses, from the inviting aromas of the food to the sound of the lapping waves, before they are invited to guess the dishes as they savour each flavour – with no distractions!

‘Me-Time’ at Meera Spa

Solo travellers will feel the weight of the world melt away as they enter Gili Lankanfushi’s tranquil overwater Meera Spa. Here, a blissful 120-minute stress-alleviating massage awaits, taking place in one of the spa’s famous glass-bottomed treatment rooms. Following their treatment, guests can enjoy a restorative spa juice made with ingredients from Gili’s organic garden, healthy Gili cuisine and free access to the steam and sauna facilities. Those wishing to indulge in further soul searching can book additional holistic therapies including meditation, reiki, crystal and ancient singing bowl sessions, and enjoy daily complimentary sunrise yoga sessions.

Slumber with the Stars

For a truly unforgettable experience, individuals will have the opportunity to spend a magical night with just the stars for company on their very own star bed. Upon request, the Mr/Mrs Friday private butlers can make up the daybeds on the private roof terrace of each villa with luxurious linens, setting the scene with candlelight, champagne for one and strawberries. Best night’s sleep of one’s life, guaranteed!

Maldivian Cooking Masterclass

At Gili Lankanfushi, aspiring chefs can return home with the ultimate souvenir… A few new recipes to bring home! Under the expert guidance of Chef Hari and his talented culinary team, guests will learn how to create traditional Maldivian fish curries, sushi rolls, and their favourite signature dishes, before enjoying the fruits of their labour with classmates.

Snorkelling Excursion with Resident Marine Biologist

Accompanied by Gili Lankanfushi’s resident marine biologist, adventurers will don a snorkelling mask and a pair of fins and head to the 15-metre drop-off zone at the edge of the house reef. There, they will discover vibrant coral walls inhabited by small sharks and colourful schools of fish, turtles, and rays. The expert guide will help snorkelers identify the array of aquatic life, day and night, and explain the significance of Gili’s Coral Line projects and other ecological underwater initiatives.

Gili Goes Photogenic Island Excursion

Budding photographers will revel in the opportunity to capture their tranquil surroundings during Gili Lankanfushi’s photography masterclass! Camera-in-hand and accompanied by the island’s resident photographer extraordinaire, guests will be taken to the most picturesque spots on the island, where sea life, flora and fauna thrive, and taught the necessary techniques to create precious keepsakes from their trip.

Castaway Sunset Dolphin Cruise

Castaways can make like Robinson Crusoe with this bucket-list opportunity to spot local wildlife, eat canapés and enjoy a drink or two with fellow explorers as they enjoy a two-hour sunset sailing experience. Departing at dusk to coincide with the migration of the dolphin from the atoll to catch their supper in the deep sea, sailors will create memories to last a lifetime aboard this traditional Maldivian Dhoni cruise.

Gili Lankanfushi enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé Airport. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery with a laid-back-luxury, ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy. The award-winning eco-resort celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2022, following a complete refurbishment of all 45 villas in 2019.

Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,397/$1,722 based on a one-person staying in a Villa Suite with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com