Discover Maldives: World of natural wonders, luxury, bespoke experiences at FESPO 2023

The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) is thrilled to announce our participation in FESPO 2023, Switzerland’s premier travel and tourism event. Taking place from 2-5 February, over 600 exhibitors are expected to join this event held in Zürich, Switzerland. MMPRC is showcasing the best of Maldives’ tourism at FESPO 2023, including our natural wonders, luxury offerings and bespoke experiences, to a target audience of B2C and B2B visitors from all over the world.

With 60,000 trade visitors expected, this four-day event provides an exceptional opportunity for MMPRC to maintain destination presence; connect with buyers and potential consumers; and promote the Maldives brand to the Swiss market. MMPRC is joined at the event by 12 industry partners.

MMPRC aims to increase destination awareness and provide the latest information on the Maldives tourism offerings to both the travel trade and potential travellers from the Swiss market through this fair. In addition to this, the event provides industry partners with the opportunity to showcase their products and services to clients from the Swiss travel trade. Furthermore, such events work as a way for the world to discover the unmatched beauty, culture, and hospitality of the Sunny Side of Life.

Switzerland was one of the top 10 markets in terms of arrivals to the Maldives in 2022, with 34,737 arrivals from the market. MMPRC is continuing efforts to promote the Maldives in this market, with many activities held for this purpose last year. This year, in addition to attending physical fairs, MMPRC will also be promoting the Maldives in the Swiss market through media familiarisation trips, advertising campaigns, joint campaigns with travel operators, and a destination e-learning programme.

In 2022, MMPRC conducted 178 marketing activities. This included over 90 marketing campaigns, attending 44 fairs, hosting 06 roadshows, 10 virtual events, 18 familiarisation trips, and 10 other events executed worldwide. The national tourist arrivals target set by H.E President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih for the year 2022 was also reached in December 2022, as the Maldives welcomed our 1.6 millionth visitor for the year two weeks ahead of the end of the year. In addition to this, the Maldives secured the title of the ‘World’s Leading Destination’ for the third year in a row in 2022 at World Travel Awards. MMPRC was also awarded the prestigious title of ‘World’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the first time in our nation’s history in 2022.