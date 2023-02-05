Maldives returns to OTM Mumbai to strengthen destination presence in India

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives), along with 64 industry representatives, are currently in Mumbai, India, participating at one of the premium travel trade events held in the country, OTM Mumbai. MMPRC and our industry partners are at this event to connect with travel trade and market the destination, its unique experiences, and products. The event is taking place from 2nd to 4th February at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

OTM, an exclusive 3 day business-to-business travel mart, is one of the largest international gatherings of travel trade buyers and professionals held in India. This event provides exhibitors and visitors the opportunity to meet travel trade partners from India and beyond, and strengthen existing business relations while accommodating the creation of mutually beneficial relations for all parties. A total of 64 representatives from 34 companies from the industry are taking part in the fair alongside MMPRC.

Through this event, MMPRC aims to connect with travel trade from the Indian Market, share latest updates about the Maldives, our products, services and experiences in order to maintain destination presence as one of the preferred holiday destinations for all segments of Indian tourists. It also provides industry partners the opportunity to promote their individual products and properties.

Two raffle draws will be conducted during the fair, awarding 2 lucky winners with a free holiday to the Maldives, sponsored by Adaaran Club Rannalhi and Furaveri Maldives respectively. To participate in these raffle draws, visitors to the Maldives stand would need to fill in a survey form. Additionally, visitors to the Maldivian stand will get the opportunity to experience a 360 video booth, an exciting technology which uses a revolving camera. This booth provides visitors opportunities to take pictures and videos immersed in the beauty of the Maldives all around them.

India was the top source market to the destination last year with 241,369 arrivals received by 31st December 2022, which is 14.4 percent of the total market share. MMPRC has been conducting several promotional activities targeting this market to maintain destination momentum. Similar activities are planned for this market during 2023 as well.

In 2022, MMPRC conducted a total number of 178 marketing activities. This included over 90 marketing campaigns, attending 44 fairs, hosting 06 roadshows, 10 virtual events, 18 familiarisation trips, and 10 other events executed worldwide. The national tourist arrivals target set by H.E President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih for the year 2022 was also reached in December 2022, as the Maldives welcomed our 1.6 millionth visitor for the year two weeks ahead of the end of the year. In addition to this, the Maldives secured the title of the ‘World’s Leading Destination’ for the third year in a row in 2022 at World Travel Awards. MMPRC was also awarded the prestigious title of ‘World’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the first time in our nation’s history.