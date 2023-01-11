You & Me Maldives adds slides to overwater villas

You & Me Maldives by The Cocoon Collection, an exclusive adults-only resort which has been established as a favorite destination for travellers looking for a chic retreat, adds an exciting enhancement to the accommodation.

The enhancement entailed a remodel of some of the villas with the installation of an attached water slide from the terrace right into the turquoise lagoon. This additional feature is now available in the You & Me Suite and all the 10 units of the resort’s Aqua Suites. These water villas adopt rustic-chic design with polished wooden floors, a bathroom with rain shower and a couple’s bath tub, a king-sized bed overlooking the ocean, large outdoor deck to relax and sunbathe with lagoon access and breathtaking sunrise views.

The new feature is launched concurrently with the celebration of the latest accolades received by You & Me Maldives as the 2022 Travelers’ Choice Award Winner.

“We are profoundly proud to receive this accolade, earned from consistent great review which demonstrated our commitment to hospitality excellence. Under the same spirit, the new feature shows that we will never stop innovating and evolving to always exceed expectations,” said Ahmed Jihad (Jay), the Corporate General Manager.

“Guests who have already booked these categories can enjoy this special surprise. Those who have not, can now book our You & Me Suite or Aqua Suite with Slide. With the newly-installed water slide, guests can enjoy their own private waterpark. An attribute of a memorable stay at our iconic resort,” added Mohammed Imthiyaz (Inthi), the Resort Manager.

A member of The Cocoon Collection, You & Me Maldives is an adult-only resort featuring 109 rustic beachfront or overwater villas. The private island is located on Raa Atoll, just a 45-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, with the best diving and snorkelling sites nearby. Couples and friends can enjoy the stunning spa with world-renowned Elizabeth Arden products, fitness center, watersport, sandbank experience, and dining options in five restaurants and bars, including the signature H2O underwater restaurant with a curated menu by the Michelin-star chef, Andrea Berton.