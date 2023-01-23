OBLU SELECT Sangeli appoints Sandeep Kumar Rai as Executive Chef

OBLU SELECT Sangeli has appointed Sandeep Kumar Rai as the resort’s Executive Chef.

Sandeep has a long and accomplished career in the culinary and hospitality, having started as a food production assistant at The Oberoi Grand Kolkata where he received extensive training in various cooking techniques and cuisines.

Since then, Sandeep has worked as Executive Sous Chef at The Rotana Abu Dhabi before joining the OBLU SELECT Sangeli team in 2021. In addition to his hands-on experience, Sandeep holds a Bachelor of Hospitality Management from the NSHM Academy.

Sandeep’s passion for food and dedication to the culinary arts have been instrumental in his success.

OBLU SELECT Sangeli, part of COLOURS OF OBLU brand by Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, is situated in the North-Western tip of Malé Atoll, Maldives. With its beautiful surroundings and ample amenities, this resort is the perfect destination for couples, families, and groups looking to experience both underwater and over-water adventures. The resort features its own mini-island, connected by a jetty of over-water villas, adding an extra layer of privacy and romance. For those seeking even more exclusivity, the resort’s ‘One Banyan Island’ offers adults-only facilities such as a pool bar, two specialty restaurants, and exclusive over-water honeymoon suites.