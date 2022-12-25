Reignite the spark this Valentine’s Day at Nova Maldives

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, the bright new star resort Nova Maldives has curated a Valentine’s programme of romantic experiences taking place between 13-15 February 2023 perfect for those looking to celebrate their love, reignite their passion or make romantic memories.

A delectable journey of love

Guests can begin the day with a romantic floating breakfast at their villa’s private pool, followed by a chocolate masterclass. At Nova, there is a variety of dining experiences offering an amazing selection of gastronomic delights. Guests can choose to enjoy a private candlelit dinner under the stars or head out to the waters for a private dinner cruise. For the ultimate romantic adventure, guests can enjoy an intimate dinner at the Nava Overwater Pavilion, a wooden platform perched atop the lagoon decorated with rose petals.

Romantic melodies of the Indian Ocean

Nova welcomes guests to an aquatic dream world with moments designed to serenade. The decadent offerings for Valentine’s Day celebrations give couples a chance to take their love story to new heights. Starting with a private scuba diving excursion, the crystal-clear waters welcome guests to an incredible underwater adventure and guests can capture the moment of love with an underwater portrait. The coral frame adoption programme presents the perfect opportunity for those who wish to commemorate their love with a commitment to each other and nature. Couples seeking a thrilling venture can cruise out to spot dolphins while sipping on champagne and a parasailing experience awaits those who are looking for an adrenaline rush.

A romantic interlude

Nova presents a truly unforgettable Valentine’s experience where guests can connect and unwind together at Eskape Spa. The soulful reconnection massage is one of a myriad of offers designed to strengthen and rekindle a relationship. From a jacuzzi to a rose petal bath and a candle-lit room paired with champagne, guests can treat their loved ones to a host of memorable moments. Couples can even cuddle up under the stars with a movie night on the beach. Upon request, Nova’s soulmates are on hand to set up the perfect ceremony for guests to promise their love and exchange vows in the dreamy setting of the island paired with the season’s love in the air.

There is so much more to the Valentine’s celebrations at Nova, where guests are invited to make asong of a million lasting memories.

Book your good soul days and stay informed: www.nova-maldives.com. Get in touch with: hello@nova-maldives.com.