Step into Carnivaland this festive season at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

Celebrate the festive season with a riot of colour, creativity, and connection at Carnivaland at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa.

Among this year’s festive highlights, guests can look forward to a magical Mardi Gras fiesta, a spirited festive tree lighting fantasia and ring in Christmas the Rio way with a flamboyant parade of floats, dancers, and acts.

Other spectacular highlights include an electrifying Viva Goa beachside jamboree, a lively Mexican fiesta, and to top it off, a decadent drama of a Venice Carnival Masquerade to welcome the new year.

From creative Christmas crafting to a fun-filled carnival pool party, expect a festive program bursting with verve and vibrancy for the entire family.

View Kuda Huraa’s full festive programme here.

To experience the spirit of Carnivaland, email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or contact the Central Reservations Department at tel: (960) 66 00 888.