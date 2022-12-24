The art of bohemia series: Visiting chef experience with world-renowned multi-award winning chocolatier Janice Wong

Ultra-luxury bohemian hideaway, The Nautilus Maldives, invites you to a chocolate art experience inspired by the Maldivian shores of Baa Atoll with Chef Janice Wong from Singapore. Known for her immersive chocolate installations, desserts, cakes and more, Chef Janice creates artistic sweet treats for The Nautilus’s free-spirited guests with a sweet tooth at the private island resort from 21 to 26 February 2023.

Chocolate Art with Chef Janice Wong

Guests would anticipate to savour “Timeless Sweet Experience” by Chef Janice including assorted pastries, artistic kaffir lime caramel bon bons and ginger flower pistachio flavoured chocolate amenities inspired by the Maldivian shores. For those dining at Zeytoun, they are in for a treat with a one-of-a-kind dessert served at 2am:dessert bar. A beautifully crafted signature Nautilus cake will be given to those celebrating a special occasion. Furthermore, guests are able to experience the immersive art of cocktail jamming session with Chef Janice during Naiboli Rising cocktail hour at Naiboli Poolside Bar.

The Nautilus’s art of bohemia hallmark emphasises on a passion for self-expression, a taste for elegance and a touch of trademark whimsy, The Nautilus allows its creative side to run wild. It shares a passion for art, literature, music and creative craft, ensuring the guest experience is a rich celebration of life’s greatest gift.

Join for an immersive chocolate art experience from 21 to 26 February 2023. To begin your ultra-luxe bohemian holiday where time stands in a world of your own making, contact the resort at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com.