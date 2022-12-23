Vakkaru Maldives’ Director of Revenue and Reservations Mohamed Ahmed Didi on creating timeless experiences for guests

Vakkaru Maldives recently celebrated a significant milestone as it marked five years of providing an unforgettable private island experience and creating memories of a lifetime for over 32,000 guests. Since it welcomed its first guests on 17 December 2017, the luxury sanctuary has maintained its position as one of the top resorts in the region, winning a slew of awards and recognitions, both international and local.

In this interview, we speak with Mohamed ‘Max’ Ahmed Didi, the Director of Revenue and Reservations at Vakkaru Maldives. Mostly known as Max shares his journey in the hospitality industry and talks about the unique luxury experience offered by Vakkaru Maldives. He also discusses the challenges and rewards of working in the industry.

Maldives Insider: Thank you for joining us today, Max. Can you tell us a little bit about your background and how you got started in the hospitality industry?

Max: Absolutely. I have always been passionate about the hospitality industry and started my career at Velassaru Maldives. Over the years, I worked my way up through various departments in various luxury resorts including, gaining valuable experience and skills along the way. and enjoyed every bit of my journey ever since. I joined Vakkaru Maldives in 2019.

MI: That’s impressive. Can you tell us more about Vakkaru Maldives and what makes it unique?

Max: Vakkaru Maldives is a luxury resort located in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. We offer a secluded and intimate setting, with overwater and beach villas that are designed to blend seamlessly with the natural surroundings. Our guests can enjoy a range of activities, from snorkeling and diving to spa treatments and water sports. We also offer a variety of dining options, with menus featuring local ingredients and international cuisine.

MI: What are the challenges for revenue management and how do you see future of hospitality?

Max: Revenue management is instrumental in the hospitality industry. One of the main challenges in revenue management is forecasting and managing demand, as the hospitality industry is constantly changing and subject to various external factors such as economic conditions, competition, and consumer trends. Another challenge is pricing, as revenue managers must strike a balance between maximising revenue and ensuring that the prices are competitive and in line with market conditions. In the future, I believe that technology will play an increasingly important role in revenue management, with the use of data and analytics to improve forecasting and decision-making. The hospitality industry will also need to adapt to evolving consumer preferences, such as the growing demand for sustainable and experiential travel.

MI: That sounds like a demanding job. What do you enjoy most about working at Vakkaru Maldives?

Max: The most joyful thing is when we see the results of what we subsidise. Vakkaru has seen that growth and it is a joy to be part of this team. I enjoy working with a talented and dedicated team who shares my passion for the hospitality industry. It’s like multiple talents that perform together in a concert to showcase their best performance. A team effort produces the best results. It’s incredibly rewarding to be part of a team that is committed to providing exceptional service and creating a truly unique and unforgettable experience for our guests. I love being able to help create wonderful memories for our guests and seeing the joy on their faces when they experience all that Vakkaru has to offer they become our loyal customers who choose Vakkaru over many other luxurious Resorts in the Maldives.

MI: Can you talk about some of the sustainable practices that Vakkaru Maldives implements in its operations?

Max: At Vakkaru Maldives, we are committed to sustainable tourism and preserving the natural beauty of our home island as well as Baa Atoll. We have implemented a number of eco-friendly practices, such as using solar panels to generate electricity, prohibiting single-use plastic in all guest areas, and providing guests with reusable water bottles instead. Recently we start using wooden key cards to replace plastic key cards for guests. We also support local communities and the surrounding environment through conservation efforts, such as house reef clean-up and coral propagation programme.

MI: What can guests expect when they stay at Vakkaru Maldives?

Max: Our guests can expect a truly luxurious and relaxing experience in our timeless sanctuary. Our natural reef island is located in the heart of Baa Atoll and surrounded by pristine beaches and timeless ocean views. We offer a range of beautifully appointed accommodations, from overwater and beach villas to the largest four-bedroom residence, to suit every need and preference.

Guests of all ages will have access to a range of activities, from kids club and recreation club, water sports and spa treatments to indulgent dining options featuring cuisines from around the globe and local produce as well. What makes it really special is our dedicated team, who is always on hand to provide personalised service and the utmost care, to ensure that every aspect of our guests’ stay is exceptional.