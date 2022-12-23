Anantara Maldives unveils new sleep, detox programmes

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has introduced a new wellness retreat package, offering to replenish and rejuvenate both body and mind with two wellness pillars: sleep enrichment and body detox restore.

Situated within a calm, tranquil sanctuary of the Indian Ocean, the resort will treat guests to a unique wellness journey through innovative and bespoke programmes addressing issues from digestive issues and imbalances in nutrition to stress, anxiety and insomnia, developed with the expert advices of Anantara Spa’s wellness experts, therapists, and nutritionists.

Both the Sleep and Detox programmes start with a wellness consultation and assessment that include epigenetic testing. A non-intrusive test in which hair root samples are scanned through a bio profiler providing a detailed report about the body’s level of nutrients, vitamins, minerals, essential amino acids, fatty acids, antioxidants, and contaminants.

The report also shows guests which nutritional and environmental factors are impacting their body’s cells and gives them lifestyle and diet recommendations to optimise their health. Anantara Kihavah is the first and only resort in the Maldives where guests can avail Cell Wellbeing’s’ Epigenetic testing technology.

Sleep enrichment

Deep sleep is an essential function and crucial for physical renewal, hormonal regulation, and growth that allows body and mind to recharge. Getting sufficient, quality sleep at the right times helps us to function more productively throughout the day. The lack of sufficient or restorative sleep affects virtually every aspect of life.

The Sleep Enrichment pillar is designed to help restore normal sleep levels, measures sleep quality and quantity by means of a consultation with a trained sleep guru, yoga session & breathing exercises, Vitamin IV infusion and health supplements, natural therapies, as well as a nutrition plan adapted to the needs of the individual.

A signature highlight in the Sleep Enrichment Programme treatment is Subtle Energies’ industry recognised, Sleep Support Therapy. An in-depth treatment that will assist on a hormonal level to aid better sleep. Backed by a wealth of clinical research, it includes a short, guided breathing technique and meditation session, optional mini nasya or nasal oil application and an advanced level holistic massage. The Facial Marma Massage included in the treatment, uses a special serum and techniques to assist with sleep, stress and anxiety, with the treatment ending with a specialised savasana which reprograms the body.

A core part of the Sleep Support Therapy is the Blissful Marma Massage, a full body advanced holistic massage, employing various levels of pressure from medium to firm, melting into the deeper tissue layers. This massage incorporates Ayurveda methods fused with modern techniques such as deep tissue, reflexology, aromatherapy and lymphatic drainage, with a special emphasis on the Marmas. The treatment includes Subtle Energies’ signature Anti-ageing Facial Marma Massage that increases circulation and collagen to the skin.

Body detox restore

One of the most powerful tools for improving energy levels and getting rid of toxins from your body is the process of detoxification.

The resort offers a carefully crafted an integrated programme, a natural and holistic approach to physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing that seeks to create and maintain health and longevity within the individual, aiming to purify both inside and out.

The holistic experience includes lifestyle consultations and therapeutic treatments, lymphatic drainage massages, as well as restorative yoga, daily meditation, and healthy meal recommendations, to aid the detoxifying process.

A main part of the Body Detox Restore is the Detox and Adrenal Boost Journey, a comprehensive purification process using highly potent active ingredients such as Tulasi, Wild Turmeric and Indian Lime which works towards blood purification, energizing and stimulating the cells and lymphatics whilst also boosting adrenal fatigue. The journey begins with a full exfoliation, followed by a toning detox wrap, and concludes with Subtle Energies’ signature massages that will release tension, lymphatic drainage and work the Marmas.

Another recommended treatment from the Body Detox Restore programme is Cocoon Medical Spa’s Colon Hydrotherapy, a treatment ideal for cleansing the colon, flushing out the impacted matter, toxic wastes, yeasts, and other undesirables that build up over time. The therapy helps in keeping internal system instantly hydrated increasing bowel mobility and improving nutrient absorption, as well as replacing gut bacteria, contributing to liver, blood and kidney, raising energy levels, and managing the symptoms of IBS.

The Sleep Enrichment and Body Detox Restore journeys end with a programme review with the resort’s wellness consultant who will give guests a comprehensive understanding of their wellness experiences and provide recommendations on how to further maintain or improve their personal wellbeing, which they can take on even after their retreat.

Another exciting development Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas resort is focusing on is the upcoming launch of four other bespoke wellness retreat programmes with a comprehensive set of rejuvenating treatments that help achieve specific wellness goals.

Guests can indulge in this curated wellness experience and select between the five-day package starting from $2,019, seven-day package starting from $2,710, and fourteen-day package starting from $4,918. Villas start from $1,500 per night.