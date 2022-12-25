Colours of OBLU offers new year ‘Friendmoon’ trip

By Atmosphere and Colours of OBLU Resorts is offering a plethora of exciting activities and adventures in the Maldives to celebrate the new year with one’s closest friends and make one’s ‘Friendmoon’, a trip to remember.

Conveniently accessible from the UAE by a four-hour flight, the magical private islands of the Maldives offer the most fabulous activities for those looking to enjoy the new year with a secluded island retreat. The four- and five-star luxury resorts provide an incredible island escape surrounded by some of the world’s most splendid natural settings.

The Maldives are a paradise for divers, surfers and sailors. For the less ‘active,’ you can enjoy snorkelling, or simply relaxing in lagoons teeming with marine life. Later, you can take a sunset cruise where you may even spot a pod of dolphin. In the evening, feast on some of the most delectable dishes at the resort’s award-winning restaurants.

For those looking simply to unwind, a pampering, blissful treatment at one of the resort group’s spas can help to relax and recharge, or you can simply chill out with a good book at one of many spots indoors or out with your choice of beverage.

Explore wellness at its best

This new year, step into the world of wellness along with your favourite people on the planet. Start your holistic journey at the ELENA Spa, which is part of all the By Atmosphere and Colours of OBLU Resorts. The spa offers a range of wellness and fitness activities from morning yoga to aqua aerobics.

At ELE | NA, the tranquil Akiri Spa by Mandara at Atmosphere Kanifushi features a range of treatments fusing spa traditions from India, Bali, Hawaii, and Thailand. The spa at the OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi offers a 100% sustainable community experience.

Get a glimpse of the world under the sea

Plunge into the ocean depths and explore the most exotic and colourful marine life with your besties. The OBLU NATURE Helengeli island is a favourite spot for divers and marine life enthusiasts along with being a top location among the best resorts for snorkelling in the Maldives. Discover the underwater wonders with SSI and PADI courses and ocean excursions that suit all abilities and interests or kayak over crystal clear waters, zip across the lagoon on jet skis, or float and soak in the golden sunshine.

Feast on the finest culinary delights

Explore a world of exquisite flavours at the By Atmosphere and Colours of OBLU resorts. With standout bars with poolside seating as well as hammocks and swings, you can while the day away with friends. When you’re hungry, sumptuous buffet spreads with a selection of Asian, European, and Maldivian favourites with live cooking stations, grills, fresh seafood, and delicious desserts await at all the resorts. Coupled with light all-day meals and specialty restaurants, you will not go hungry.

Fitness with Friends

The By Atmosphere and Colours of OBLU resorts have fitness centres overlooking the ocean. The resorts have also curated an activities program to fill your days with special things to do, where experts can arrange fitness sessions such as aqua aerobics, body sculpting, and cardio and strength training for your group. Dart games, tennis, football, and chess tournaments are some of the other fun experiences to explore with your best buddies.