Nova Maldives appoints Abdulla Aboobakuru as General Manager

Nova Maldives has announced the appointment of Abdulla Aboobakuru as General Manager.

Abdulla, who brings over 20 years of luxury hospitality experience with him, will play a significant role in ensuring consistent delivery of the Nova guest experience based on the Nova concept and brand promise.

In his new role, Abdulla will manage all aspects of the all-natural island, boasting 76 spacious over-water and beach villas. As a seasoned hospitality professional with backgrounds ranging from Finance, Room Divisions and F&B, he brings an energetic and motivating leadership style that focuses on achieving results.

Abdulla’s journey started with Hilton Maldives Rangali Island Resort & Spa (now Conrad Maldives Rangali Island), followed by several years at Huvafen Fushi, where he oversaw daily Food and Beverage Operations and Front Office. He gained additional experience at Baros Maldives as an F&B Operations Manager, and in 2017, Abdulla joined Pulse Hotels & Resorts as EAM Rooms and climbed his ladder as Resort Manager after a year at Kandima Maldives.

With his excellent communication skills and strong work ethic, Abdulla focuses on excellence, encourages creativity, and vibrant engagement in the workplace.

Commenting on his appointment, Abdulla states, “I am humbled and honoured to be entrusted with leading the bright new star resort, Nova Maldives. Together with my dedicated team of soulmates, | am eager to deliver extraordinary, authentic, and unforgettable Nova guest experiences.”

Nova is the bright new star among resorts in the Maldives, as it believes in a greater calling than simply a lifestyle holiday destination. It’s where people can live in the moment and immerse themselves into the spirit of the Maldives and the vibrant Nova community.

Smart, playful, rooted and responsible, Nova embodies the very essence of the Pulse Hotels & Resorts brand. It’s a refreshing take on the all-inclusive concept that extends beyond the meals and services, welcoming everyone to enjoy what Nova offers.

This 76- villa island is in South Ari Atoll and is reached by seaplane and guests of all ages are welcome at Nova, as we are a truly inclusive community. From beach volleyball and diving to local art and culture, from the stylish, laid-back land and over-water villas to deliciously fresh dining, Nova is about people taking the time to do what makes their soul happy.