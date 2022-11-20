Fashionable festive celebrations at You & Me Maldives

You & Me Maldives, a private island gem that lies in Raa Atoll, has released a fashionably designed series of events for the Christmas and New Year holidays. “Love is in the air” for guests who spend the festive season in this rustic-chic resort.

The adults-only island retreat will mesmerize every guest with the romantic setting and ambience at all events, whether it is the gala dinners or the private dining options, from an outdoor dining on the beach to a submerged dining below the surface at the underwater H20 restaurant by Michelin-star Chef Andrea Berton!

From family feasts to romantic dinners and free flowing champagne to your heart’s delights, this festive season will bring you endless euphoria. You & Me Maldives’s calendar is packed with fun activities, exquisite entertainments, never-before-experienced sandbank excursions, and pampering Spa treatments to reset the mind and body for the upcoming year.

The new year countdown is showcased as a cinematic experience with a James Bond theme, as we invite the guests to suit up and dress up like an 007 agent in disguise for a secret mission in this exotic destination in the middle of the Indian Ocean. Every guest will be entertained with glow party, Salsa and Bachata dance performance, Titan of Africa fire show, and spectacular fireworks to welcome 2023 in high spirits.

Plan ahead your Christmas and New Year holidays at You & Me Maldives with our Festive program designed to create ever lasting memories with your loved ones in this blissful time of the year.

You & Me Maldive is a private and romantic island in a beautiful, untouched corner of the Maldives located in Raa atoll. Adults only island, targeting couples, honeymooners and friends, the resort is a quiet, relaxing retreat, far away from other hotels.You & Me has 150 with rustic style never seen before in the Maldives, dine around concept in 4 restaurants and one of a kind underwater restaurant, H2O supervised by a Michelin star chef bringing a exquisite experience.

The Cocoon Collection is a selection of luxury resorts nested in the most beautiful corners of the Indian Ocean consisting of Gold Zanzibar, Island Pongwe Zanzibar, Cocoon Maldives, You and Me Maldives, and Aditya Sri Lanka. The hospitality group will soon open Joy Island Maldives in 2023 and further exciting developments coming up as we grow our brand.