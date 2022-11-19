Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi hosts first workplace mental health awareness programme

On 13th November, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi hosted its first Workplace Mental Health Awareness program for its 700 team members in partnership with Maldives Health Protection Agency. Team members were invited to participate in a series of four sessions to raise awareness and reduce stigma about mental health issues within the workplace, and to promote self-care and outside support resources in the country.

Mr. Abdul Hameed, trainer in Mental Health & Psychosocial and Ms. Aminath Shahuza, Director of Health Promotion & Chronic Disease Division also invited the Waldorf Astoria Maldives management team to join a special session focusing on how to build a mentally safe and healthy work environment, thus highlighting the importance of remaining aware about the many mental health issues, misconceptions and coping mechanisms in occurrence today.

For the seventh year in a row, Hilton has been recognized for its exceptional work place culture and named as one of the World’s Best Workplaces by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work, ranking #2 of the top 25 companies. Since first earning this recognition in 2016, Hilton has continued to build upon its strong workplace culture through an unwavering focus on creating an environment that is inclusive, offers growth opportunities and is dedicated to the support of all team members at every stage of their personal and professional journeys.

“As voted in the Great Place to Work Survey 2022, it is our mission to provide our team members with the care and support needed to thrive within their workplace. We are proud to be the first resort in the Maldives to shine the light on the importance of mental health, and we aim to inspire our team to bring their best selves to work each day, and at every step of their career journey,” said Begona Campoy, Director of Human Resources at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.

With a continued focus on allowing team members to achieve their full potential both personally and professionally, the Human Resources team at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi strive to support Hilton in their mission to be the most hospitable workplace.

For more information or to book a stay, please visit waldorfastoriamaldives.com or call +960-400-0300.