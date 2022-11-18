Season full of celebrations at Cocoon Maldives

First Design Hotel located in Lhaviyani Atoll, Cocoon Maldives will host endless activities during the festive season in carnival style with a dynamic ambiance of magic, showmanship, sumptuous food and fancy drinks to get you into the festive mood.

From family feasts to romantic dinners and free flowing champagne to your heart’s delights, this festive season will bring you endless euphoria. The revelries will begin with a tree lighting ceremony, gear up for a visit from St. Nicholas, and enjoy a Christmas that feels like home. Take a quick trip to You & Me Maldives for an exquisite lunch at H2O. Be immersed in a unique dining experience at the first underwater restaurant serving a Michelin-starred chef crafted menu. On December 26th, all guests will be invited to celebrate Cocoon Maldives’ 6th anniversary in a Maldivian-themed culinary and cultural show. A New Year bash with a glow party and grand fireworks will welcome 2023 in high spirits.

During the day, our young guests can play and learn at the Kids Village, while the adults can explore the mesmerising ocean life or experience the unique destination dining options such as Jungle Dinner in Kurum-Bar or Plateau Royal at Manta Restaurant. In the evening, guests can enjoy endless entertainments and live performances, including a special performer from Zanzibar who will entertain guests with a one-of-a-kind African fire dance show.

Plan ahead your Christmas and New Year holidays at Cocoon Maldives with our Festive program designed to create a magical experience full of laughter and unforgettable moments of joy with your loved ones.

Cocoon Maldives blends the best of Italian design with the Maldives’ stunning natural beauty, all set against the backdrop of the azure Indian Ocean. With beds that float in the air, rustic wildwood tables, Cocoon has 150 guest villas, 3 restaurants and 2 bars exclusively designed by LAGO, the award-winning Italian designer.

The Cocoon Collection is a selection of luxury resorts nested in the most beautiful corners of the Indian Ocean consisting of Gold Zanzibar, Island Pongwe Zanzibar, Cocoon Maldives, You and Me Maldives, and Aditya Sri Lanka. The hospitality group will soon open Joy Island Maldives in 2023 and further exciting developments coming up as we grow our brand.