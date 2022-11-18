Vakkaru Maldives named World’s Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort for third consecutive year

Multi-award-winning island sanctuary, Vakkaru Maldives, was recently named the World’s Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort at the 29th World Travel Awards for the third consecutive year. Ever since it opened, it has become the romantic escape every honeymooner dreams off – a private island paradise where you can swim in turquoise waters, lounge on powdery-soft white sand beaches and sip a cocktail while looking out over the horizon. The latest accolade only proves that the resort has all the right ingredients for a dreamy honeymoon, a destination wedding, or even a renewal of vows.

You get the first glimpse of your romantic getaway as the seaplane descends towards “island of coconuts” in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Tiffany-blue waters gently lap at soft diamond-white sands. Groves of coconut trees surrounded by verdant tropical foliage form the core of this reef island. At the western end, a half-moon of thatched villas juts into the shallow lagoon, curving around one of the blue holes. It truly is heaven on earth.

The 113 villas and residences, whether on the beach or over the water, all offer complete privacy. For honeymooners, the One Bedroom Overwater Pool Residence designed for next-level indulgence is the perfect choice with its private infinity pool with splendid views of the endless ocean and sunset, separate living room and luxurious space for rest and relaxation. It is stocked with all the requisites for a luxe vacay, from an espresso machine, luxury bath amenities, bicycles, and yoga mats. A private butler takes care of any whims and fancies.

The resort has five alfresco restaurants, two bars, a wine cellar, and Merana, the opulent overwater spa, because you have to eat, drink and spa in between looking into each other’s eyes. Additionally, other romantic dining experiences can be customised as per the couple’s request – by the beach, on the secluded sandbank, in your villa, on a luxury yacht, or even in the middle of the jungle and in the Organic Garden.

The luxurious overwater Merana Spa with its extensive menu of pampering treatments is the ideal place for couples to refresh and rejuvenate. Spa time can also be combined with a relaxing sound healing session or just unwinding in the outdoor relaxation area.

While leaving your luxury villa might be hard, the extensive list of experiences the resort offers is hard to ignore. Couples can team to take on the resort tennis pro on the iconic cobalt-blue courts or enjoy the exhilarating options available at Splash water sports centre, including parasailing, wakeboarding, jet skiing, PADI dive excursions and a discovery tour of the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, aboard a luxury yacht.

Elated at the hat trick win this year, Iain McCormack, General Manager, Vakkaru Maldives, said: “We are honoured to be named the world’s leading resorts for honeymooning couples for the third consecutive year. This award adds to our long list of accolades at World Travel Awards, including Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort and Indian Ocean’s and Maldives’ Leading Suite for the Vakkaru Overwater Residence. It’s a recognition that affirms our status and position in the industry, which means so much to us because it’s a direct reflection of our dedication to creating exceptional experiences for our guests.”

“To celebrate this great milestone, we invite all our in-house guests to join our awards party and share in our immense joy and gratitude for all the support we have received from our loyal guests over the years,” he added.

Experience timeless romance on this island paradise with our special “Idyllic Romance Package” designed for honeymooners or couples seeking to reconnect. Starting from US$1,322++ per night for a minimum stay of five nights, you can enjoy heavenly culinary experiences, adventurous excursions and pampering spa treatments designed for you and your loved one.

