Virgin Atlantic to soar to paradise with new winter service to Maldives

Virgin Atlantic has announced that in 2023 it will begin flying to the idyllic islands of the Maldives, offering Brits an opportunity to escape to their very own slice of utopia and explore the most beautiful beaches and finest snorkelling and scuba diving found anywhere in the world.

With crystal white sands and sheltered lagoons, the Maldives redefines paradise, in what is undoubtedly one of the most idyllic holiday destinations, offering luxurious relaxation and adventure. Travellers looking to treat themselves can experience world-class diving, surfing, fishing, kayaking and with over 1,000 coral islands to enjoy, there’s no shortage of things to see or do.

Virgin Atlantic will launch a winter seasonal three-times weekly service to the Maldives from London Heathrow, which will go on sale on 30th November 2022, before commencing on 22nd October 2023. The route will be operated on the airline’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft boasting 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium and 192 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats. Flight prices will be announced at a later date.

Experience seven nights in Maldives

Seven nights at Hard Rock Maldives with Virgin Atlantic Holidays for just £2,359 per person, including scheduled Virgin Atlantic flights from London Heathrow direct to the Maldives, Bed and Breakfast accommodation. Price is per person based on two adults travelling and sharing a Silver Sky Studio double room and includes all applicable taxes and fuel surcharges which are subject to change. Price is based on a departure on 1st November 2023.

Virgin Atlantic Holidays packages to the Maldives will go on sale from 18th November 2022.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented, “The Maldives has always been an incredibly popular destination for Virgin Atlantic Holidays customers, which is why we couldn’t wait to give them the opportunity to travel to the idyllic location in style onboard Virgin Atlantic aircraft.”

For further information or to book please visit www.virginatlantic.com and www.virginholidays.co.uk.