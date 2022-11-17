CROSSROADS Maldives unveils upbeat experiences for tropical holiday season in Maldives

CROSSROADS Maldives, the fully-integrated lifestyle destination and premier multi-island resort, is inviting the world’s travellers to celebrate the festive season in a tropical paradise this December and January, with a series of exciting, immersive and engaging activities overlooking the idyllic Emboodhoo Lagoon.

Nestled in the South Malé Atoll, just 15 minutes from Velana International Airport, CROSSROADS Maldives is a “one-stop, non-stop” destination where adventurous families, friends and couples from all over the world can cross paths and explore a wealth of attractions, including five-star resorts, diverse dining, world-class wellness, specialty shopping and more, all surrounded by powder-soft sands and shimmering seas.

The heart and soul of the destination is The Marina @ CROSSROADS, an 800-metre beachside boardwalk which is lined with cool cafés, refined restaurants and upmarket boutiques. This lively district sets the stage for sparkling celebrations, starting on 21st December with the CROSSROADS Lighting Ceremony at Village Plaza, accompanied by a live local band. For the next two weeks until early 2023, this lifestyle hub will be illuminated by uplifting occasions for all ages, including street festivals, music, games, kids’ activities and a pulsating Pool Party at the Beach Club on Christmas Eve!

The seven days leading up to New Year’s Eve will be Carnival Week with a Street Fest at Maritime Plaza featuring four hours of fun and games every day, while other engaging events will include a Maldivian Cultural Day at the Maldives Discovery Centre, Open Mic Night & Karaoke and an Authentic Maldives Fashion Show. Then on the final day of the year, revellers can ring in 2023 with the Gala Dinner & Countdown Party at Bean/Co!

At SAii Lagoon Maldives, the playful and free-spirited resort, a full calendar of activities will keep every guest entertained from 23rd December onwards. With Gingerbread House Decorating, Kids’ Mini Discos, Sandcastle Making Contests, a Children’s Talent Show, and even a Kids’ Costume Party, youngsters will enjoy a season of thrills. Adults can soak up the holiday spirit with DJ by the Pool sessions and live music by the beach, and generations can come together for a spectacular selection of dining experiences, from Sunday Brunch, Indian Ocean Buffet Dinner, and Levantine Buffet at Miss Olive Oyl, the vibrant Mediterranean seafood grill and bar, to the beachfront Christmas Dinner Buffet Beach Seafood BBQ and Wine Dinner at Mr. Tomyam, the Thai-inspired seafront restaurant.

Then on New Year’s Eve, SAii Lagoon Maldives is inviting little ones to a Kids’ Pool Party and grown-ups to a glittering Guest Cocktail Party and Gala Dinner with Live Music, culminating with a glamorous, classic Hollywood-themed New Year’s Eve Countdown Party on the beach! What a wonderful way to end 2022 in paradise. Rates at SAii Lagoon Maldives start from just USD 895 per night.

Across the lagoon at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, this rocking resort will be tickled pink with a series of colorful celebrations! Following the bright pink Tree Lighting Ceremony. Hard Rock Hotel Maldives will light up its traditional and creative tree, a little earlier than usual this year to bring extra fun to its Rock Stars and be part of the Pink Festive, starting from 7th December 2022 the lighting ceremony will be held three times and the celebrations will continue throughout the month. The official and grand tree lighting ceremony will be on 21st December, and the upbeat retreat will stage four weeks’ days of exciting cultural and culinary happenings. From Maldivian Folklore evenings, a Wonderland Show, Picnic Party, Navidad Buffet & Samba Show, and Colorful Island Show at The Elephant & The Butterfly, the Latin American-inspired beachfront restaurant, to the Pavilion Night Parties, Rock Shop Fashion Shows and an exhilarating DJ Pool Party, every event will hit the right notes!

Guests can get dressed up and party on down at the Pink Christmas Gala Dinner at the beach and Christmas Eve Party in the marquee, before Santa Claus Comes to Town on Christmas Day, with fun kids’ activities, a Deck Lunch by the Pool, and Kids’ Christmas Party. Then, as the sun sets over the Maldives on 31st December, loved ones can come together for the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and dance the night away at the New Year’s Eve Countdown Party. Rates at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives start from just USD 1,180 per night.

With a prime location just 15 minutes by speedboat from the Maldives’ main international gateway, these enchanting island resorts are suitable for shorter stays and even weekend breaks, as well as longer vacations. So, if you’re seeking an exotic alternative to your traditional end-of-year vacation, CROSSROADS Maldives promises truly unforgettable festive escapes.

For more information about CROSSROADS Maldives and to book your end-of-year escape in the Indian Ocean, please visit crossroadsmaldives.com.