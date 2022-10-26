Elena Spa Company named Favourite Global Brand

Elena Spa Company has been awarded as the Favourite Global Brand at Global Spa Awards 2022.

“A big debt of gratitude goes to our fantastic teams, without whom none of this would have been possible,” the company said in an announcement.

“And of course, we wouldn’t be here without our loving guests who have repeatedly placed their faith in us.”

ELENA, an acronym for the Elements of Nature, finds inspiration in the elemental energies (Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal and Water) that flow within and around us.

ELENA is a world-class spa brand with two distinct sub brands, ELENA Elements of Nature and ELENA The Spa. The brand adds a layer of exceptional wellness, beauty and spa experiences – much beyond a typical resort stay. The benefits of a wellness retreat are perfectly balanced with the fun, adventure and indulgence of a blissful tropical holiday experience.

Experience a holistic journey of wellness, healing and relaxation at ELENA. Feel rejuvenated and refreshed through lasting, transformative experiences. ELENA curates the best of local healing traditions and international beauty and spa treatments – for a truly unique experience.

Every treatment is designed to nourish and rejuvenate using natural products, the purest sources of energy. A team of international therapists help you find inner balance and peaceful energy that lasts much beyond the spa experience.