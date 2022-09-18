JW Marriott Maldives, Made By Nature offer family getaway

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has partnered with Made By Nature to give away an amazing getaway for one lucky Made by Nature customer and their family to create unforgettable memories.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents everything you need for a luxurious, stress-free family vacation with enriching experiences for the body, mind, and spirit. The resort features 60 stylish villas, located both on the beach and overwater, all with private pools, five restaurants and three full-service bars, a Spa by JW and the Little Griffins Kids Club which offers 100 activities for young adventurers.

Made by Nature is a family concept store based in Dubai focusing on natural, sustainable, and organic products for babies, kids, mums, and the home. Founded by mother of two, Silvia Pieroni, Made by Nature was born out of her desire to have a beautiful collection of chemical free, stylish, and sustainable brands in one place.

From September 15 to October 15, 2022, eligible Made by Nature customers can enter the Shop & Win competition to stand a chance of winning a three-night stay at the luxurious JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa for two children under 12 and two adults.

All customers spending AED500 ($136) or more at Made by Nature concept stores in DIFC, Galeries Lafayette – The Dubai Mall and the Made by Nature online store, are eligible to enter. Customers can even enter multiple purchases over AED500 to increase their chances of winning.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa remains one of the most popular family destinations in the archipelago boasting one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives. The FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club at the resort offers children 100 activities ensuring endless fun as well as enriching and educational experiences.

Inspired by a pirate’s shipwreck on the beach, the architecture of the space is designed as a puzzle of beach huts while the interior is designed as a ‘sea meets the jungle’ with its different landscapes, that is sure to spark kids’ interest and discovery in every room.

The Kids Club has its own children’s swimming pool, a 13-meter-long pirate ship and all amenities are child-sized to create a mini fantasy world for the little adventurers. From arts and crafts to pizza making, island exploration, kids beach yoga, and mini beach Olympics, all activities at the FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club promote their three pillars of ‘activeness, culinary and creativity’ that will keep kids stimulated, allowing parents to indulge in a variety of services and amenities around the island, from relaxing treatments at Spa by JW, underwater adventures, or an intimate dinner setting for two on the beach.