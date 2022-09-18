Kandima Maldives spreads even more smiles to guests: Get ready to celebrate World Gratitude Day

Every year, on September 21, people from around the world come together to celebrate and manifest oh-so splendid gratitude. World Gratitude Day is more than just a caption – it’s a call for everyone to slow down and show appreciation to the one they care and are thankful for.

Kandima is oh-so grateful to have hosted so many people from all around the globe. Be it the families, couples, a group of friends or just solo travellers. The Kandima guests always come back for more with a spirit of tropical adventure, true to expectation spirit of hospitality, and the exclusive K’vibe!

For this very special occasion, The K-team at the tropical (desti)nation is grateful for all the guests who have visited the resort and created countless unforgettable moments for life. Keeping up with its brand values of being human and rooted, Kandima Maldives is giving back to guests with oh-so-awesome ‘Thank you’ messages in bottles found across the island. Each bottle is filled with cool surprises including complimentary F&B, spa and aqua activity vouchers as a gesture of the resort’s heartfelt gratitude for guests on their exclusive journey dedicated to happy memories!

Come and spend an oh-so-exciting vacay at Kandima Maldives this September. Expand your visual colour palette and experience all shades of blue, from clear skies, to shimmering seas and a shole lot of fun in the tropical waters! At our game changing tropical island, it’s all about smiles and guest vacays filled with the spirit of Kandima’s incredible and experiential hospitality!

Ready for that breath-taking holiday? Be part of the true lifestyle journey and book your stay.