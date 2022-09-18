Maldives showcases beauty of seascapes, underwater sceneries, dive adventures at ADEX 2022

The beauty of Maldivian seascapes, underwater sceneries and dive adventures are being showcased at Asia’s largest dive fair, ADEX 2022, by Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) and industry partners. The event is held at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore, from 16th to 18th September 2022.

With a history spanning 26 years, ADEX is the biggest and longest-running dive expo in Asia, considered to be one of the industry’s “must-attend” events. ADEX brings together distinguished VIPs and speakers from across the globe – scientists, marine conservationists, underwater photographers, videographers, and many others. It also provides a platform for various exhibitors such as dive operators, equipment manufacturers, and national tourism boards.

Participation in ADEX 2022 will help boost Maldives’ visibility and maintain our presence as a premier and preferred dive destination in the Southeast Asian market. It will help to promote the dive segment of Maldives to a broader audience, consisting of both dive operators and dive enthusiasts. Participation in the event is aligned with MMPRC’s strategy to diversify the promotional efforts to include all segments. 11 participants from 6 companies will participate in the event alongside MMPRC to promote their dive-related products and services.

Through this event, MMPRC will market the destination, products (resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards), unique experiences, especially those relating to diving and water sports. MMPRC will also showcase the underwater beauty of the Maldives to travel trade and travellers from the Southeast Asian market.

From January to July 2022, the Maldives welcomed 18,489 tourists from the SEA market. MMPRC has been holding several activities targeting this market, including joint-marketing campaigns with major stakeholders, outdoor advertising campaigns, participation in fairs, hosting webinars, E-Learning programs and other events. This includes Cabvertising Campaign with MyBump Media, participation in Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 2022, MATTA 2022 and Thailand Dive Expo 2022, and hosting a familiarisation trip for Indonesia Media. Ongoing activities by MMPRC for this market include Maldives E-Learning Program for Southeast Asia, campaigns with TripZilla, Apple Vacations and DestinAsian. Similar activities are in the pipeline for this market for the remainder of the year as well.

MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.