Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy kicks off

After a two-year hiatus frustrated by Covid-19, the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy – the world’s most luxurious surfing event – returns to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

From August 24 to 29, 2022 an all-star lineup of “Momentum Generation” legends including Kelly Slater (USA), Taylor Knox (USA), Rob Machado (USA), Shane Dorian (HAW), Ross Williams (USA) plus multiple Maldives Surfing Champion Hussain ‘Iboo’ Areef (MDV) are competing in a battle of the boards across the contest’s unique single, double and triple fin event format to take the coveted Surfing Champions Trophy title.

The Opening Ceremony was held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 7pm (Resort time) at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa in the presence of Dr Abdulla Mausoom, Maldives Minister of Tourism, Ms Aishath Ali, Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, and Mr Mohamed Azmeel and Mr Ahmed Fuaad, Deputy Ministers of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment.

At Kuda Huraa’s island pool, Dr Mausoom, warmly welcomed the Surfing Champions Trophy competitors. Commenting on the rise of surfing as “a major market for the Maldives,” he thanked Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa for hosting the special 10th edition of the event – which has not only brought 11-time World Surfing Champion, Kelly Slater, to the Maldives for the first time, but has united five seminal members of the legendary “Momentum Generation”: the now-iconic surfers that pushed the limits of possibility back in the ‘90s, and progressed the sport forever.

The contest kicked off on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the reeling right-hand point break of Sultans with the first of the three disciplines: the single- fin.