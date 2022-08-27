Rekindle romance at Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio resorts in Maldives

Regarded as one of the most romantic destinations in the world, the Maldives is known for its quixotic beauty – sugar sand beaches and crystalline waters of the Indian Ocean. It is considered a luxury escape for good reason, where painted sunrises melt into fiery sunsets, and the only decisions one has to make is whether to take a dip in a private pool or the ocean.

Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives present the ideal backdrop and setting to celebrate love with curated romance packages to make your escape truly magical. The resorts invite guests to make time for each other – from intoxicating adventures on the water, to sun-kissed spa days and starry-night dinners, romance is never far away at these resorts in the Maldives that bring all the ingredients together to create a vista for a perfect romantic rendezvous, from exchanging the words ‘I Do’ at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, getting wed in style at W Maldives, designing an amorous beach proposal at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, to embarking on a secluded honeymoon at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort.

Each of the resorts is located on its’ own private island, creating an exclusive and peaceful environment, almost as though they were designed for couples to spend carefree time together where they can delight in moonlit picnics, soothing massages and crafted experiences in one of the world’s most romantic retreats.

Uncover some of the best stops to breathe in the beauty and celebrate the love and experiences that you’d never forget.

Memorable moments for two at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

With amethyst sunsets against azure blue waters and every second customised to one’s most wishful likes, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a sliver of paradise on the crescent shaped Shaviyani Atoll, the perfect setting for a commitment ceremony, a renewal of vows or a romantic getaway. The resort is well-known for its’ bespoke experiences, from petal-covered pathways leading towards the gentle waves, local drummers keeping the beat and dreamy beach dinner set-ups as the sun explodes into a million colours dipping into the horizon. Guests are invited to celebrate memorable moments as they indulge in a luxurious setting overlooking the mesmerising turquoise waters with private romantic dinners, cocktails and a spa treatment.

His & Her at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa includes:

Villa with private pool

Daily breakfast for two persons at Aailaa restaurant

One-time interactive Steak Masterclass at the Overwater Shio restaurant with red wine pairing, followed by a BBQ session and plating techniques

One-time Ultimate Aromatherapy Treatment, signature massage for two persons at the overwater Spa by JW

jwmarriottmaldives.com

It’s a date at W Maldives

Set in the middle of the Indian Ocean, W Maldives is surrounded by a white sandy beach, pristine turquoise waters and one of the most amazing house reefs in Maldives, home to unscripted diversity of marine life, unmistakably a utopia for couples. Whether one is looking for an intimate getaway or a renewal of vows, W Maldives will fuel the guests’ lust for life and make their stay truly extraordinary. Guests can even have the ultimate Maldivian castaway experience and Say I-do at Gaathafushi, W Maldives’ very own secluded island residing just a stone’s throw away from the main island. W Maldives invites guests to indulge in a luxurious dreamy escape for two in tropical paradise, with exceptional romantic dinners and pampering massages overlooking the idyllic ocean in overwater treatment rooms at the AWAY® Spa.

The It’s A Date Package at W Maldives includes:

Daily breakfast for two at KITCHEN

One bottle of Champagne to be served in the room

One 60-minute massage for two at AWAY® Spa (Choice of DETOX or Jet Lag massage) per stay

One 3-course private dinner for two at Coral Terrace per stay (excluding beverages)

wmaldives.com

Romantic retreat at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa sits in the middle of a shimmering turquoise lagoon and is postcard-perfect with swaying palms kissing white sandy beaches. Its’ ocean view and overwater villas are the perfect getaway spots for a bit of romance. Be it a proposal or just a romantic getaway – the five-star resort elevates it all to make a stay paradise-like. The dedicated team will orchestrate a romantic set-up while the couple indulges in snorkelling, diving or just lazing by their private plunge pool; from a beautiful décor featuring a gazebo made of flowers on the edge of azure waters, soulful music and Champagne. Simply set the scene in a place of surreal beauty, and let the connoisseurs lead the way. Within the enchanting orchard of lush foliage and exotic flowers of the resort there is also a special garden to commemorate the love and commitment between two individuals. Couples are exclusively invited to eternalise their love by hanging a customised engraved wooden plate with their names on a dedicated Honeymoon tree in the garden.

The Romantic Escape package at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa includes:

Accommodation in a premium over-water bungalow or villa

An indulging couple treatment at the award-winning Shine Spa: 50-minute traditional aromatherapy massage for two, followed by a choice of two additional treatments: express facial, body scrub or body wrap.

A 5-course private degustation dinner under the stars paired with a selection of premium wines

sheratonmaldives.com

Dreamy getaway at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort sits in the Unesco Biosphere Reserve in Baa Atoll, surrounded by the Indian Ocean offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore a magical underworld and be privy to the stunning coral reefs and exotic fauna of the Baa Atoll. A honeymoon here promises understated glamor— dinner under starlight on silky white sands, Maldivian offerings, Champagne to blur the edges, and of course indulgent spa treatments in dreamlike settings. Heavenly Spa by Westin™ features uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean, almost drowning you in liquid serenity. Honeymooning here checks every box a beach-loving couple looking to celebrate the romantic side of life.

The Romantic Escape package at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort includes:

Daily breakfast at Island Kitchen

Access to the arrival lounge at the Seaplane Terminal

Romantic welcome amenities upon arrival

One time floating or in-villa dining breakfast

Dinner at Island Kitchen or Hawker and once at The Pearl every four days

The Art of Love experience by Heavenly Spa (60 minutes couple massage, 30 minutes facial, and 30 minutes heavenly bath with sparkling wine and romantic decoration)

One time Barbeque Destination Dining for two (supplement applicable for wine pairing)

High-speed Wi-Fi

Use of snorkeling equipment and ocean kayaks (up to two hours)

westin-maldives.com

