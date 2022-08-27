Host your next gathering in blissful surroundings with Soneva

Award-winning luxury resorts operator, Soneva, has announced its latest bespoke Meetings and Events offer at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani in the Maldives. From corporate happenings to team-building retreats, Soneva’s barefoot hideaways each offer inspiring settings in secluded sanctuaries for gatherings of all sizes that encourage blue sky thinking and creativity without limits.

Set on remote islands tucked away in the Maldives, Soneva’s luxury resorts are breath-taking in their natural beauty and unique in their exquisite design. Sustainable living and a barefoot philosophy are part of the natural order, and every day, sandy feet and inspired minds weave a new story. From the Maldivian charms of Soneva Fushi or the over-water paradise of Soneva Jani, each luxurious resorts offer a peaceful haven in which to disconnect, indulge in the luxury of time and find inspiration from within.

Valid for a minimum three-night stay on selected dates between now and December 17, 2022, Soneva’s exclusive offer starts from USD 1,800 at Soneva Fushi and USD 2,900 at Soneva Jani. Package rates are priced per night and are based on two guests in a one-bedroom villa, with a minimum booking of 20 rooms or more required.

Each package also includes daily meals at selected resort restaurants; roundtrip wheeled plane transfers from Malé Airport to Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani; and group experiences that are designed to harmoniously inspire, recharge, and invigorate teams, leaving them ready to take on the challenges of business. At Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, guests can take part in a mesmerising sunset dolphin cruise while watching dozens of playful dolphins in the light of the setting sun. For those who want to feel in tune with nature, an idyllic island castaway picnic is also on offer.

Soneva’s skilled culinary teams curate bespoke gastronomic experiences and menus that cater to every taste and group size, from cocktail receptions to extravagant feasts. At Soneva Fushi, 11 dining destinations and numerous culinary experiences include sumptuous spreads at the beach-side Mihiree Mitha and intimate fine-dining at Once Upon a Table. At Soneva Jani, the 11 venues include The Crab Shack, named one of the ‘world’s most romantic restaurants’ by CNN, the picturesque Overseas by Mathias Dahlgren or So Wild by Diana Von Cranach, which is located in the resort’s organic gardens.

Every Soneva resort has a wealth of breath-taking venues on land, at sea or even in the treetops. True to the Soneva mantra, ‘inspiring rare experiences’, each location offers an opportunity for groups to release the shackles of routine and delve deeper into their thoughts. Guests can find inspiration on a private sandbank in the middle of the Indian Ocean at Soneva Fushi. Project presentations or inspirational videos can be played on the large outdoor screen at Cinema Paradiso at Soneva Jani.

Across all of Soneva’s luxurious hideaways, expansive private villas offer exceptional flexibility for groups, whether guests wish to stay in individual properties, or together in a large private residence for an exclusive resort-within-a-resort feel. At Soneva Fushi, 64 one- to nine-bedroom island villas are hidden amongst dense rainforest, each just steps from the beach, while eight one- and two-bedroom Water Retreats are amongst the largest of their kind in the world. Soneva Jani’s iconic over-water villas range from one to four bedrooms and include 24 original Water Retreats and 27 new Chapter Two Water Reserves, alongside two vast two- and four-bedroom island hideaways.

Every Soneva event is utterly bespoke, tailored by Soneva’s experienced events team to ensure gatherings are perfectly personalised to each group. As well as offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences in inspiring locations, Soneva can also connect guests to some of the world’s leading mentors such as CEO of Stand & Deliver Peter Meyers, learn about creating balance and stability in overworked teams with renowned therapist Roger Moore, or hear about how to deepen team relationships from acclaimed teacher, author and advisor Duncan Coombe PhD.