Soneva announces total impact assessment for 2021, celebrates another year of exceptional results

Barefoot luxury pioneer Soneva has announced the publication of its Total Impact Assessment (TIA) for 2021 in its latest Sustainability Report. The award-winning resort brand, which has properties in the Maldives and Thailand, is built on the foundation that a business must exist for a greater purpose than shareholder returns. Soneva recognises that luxury travel and the pursuit of rare experiences can coexist with a deep care for the earth, the environment and its people and continually strives to set the benchmark for responsible tourism.

Soneva first launched its Total Impact Assessment (TIA) back in 2016, to measure its Environmental Profit and Loss (EP&L) and Total Impact Measurement and Management (TIMM). While there is currently no industry standard for environmental and social reporting, Soneva has developed its methodology internally with the intention to improve year-on-year. Taking a ‘planetary boundaries’ view of its social and environmental impact, the TIA assesses impacts from sources over which Soneva has both direct and indirect control, including natural capital, human capital, social capital, economic capital and tax.

Carbon neutral since 2012, a mandatory 2% environmental levy is added to every Soneva stay, with proceeds going towards the not-for-profit Soneva Foundation to offset both direct and indirect carbon emissions from resort activities and guest flights. The Foundation funds a range of global projects that have a positive environmental, social and economic impact, and result in a net absorption of CO2.

Key Highlights from 2021