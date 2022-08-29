A Summer Soirée, Le Meridien Maldives will never forget

Personifying the laid-back elegance of European summers and the allure of the Côte d’Azur, Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa kick-started this season’s brand programme Au Soleil that revolves around ‘Golden Hour,’ the magical hour at the end of the day under the sun – a sacred moment in time to slow down and indulge in simple pleasures through all the senses with Summerfest on 7th August 2022.

To celebrate the essence and lifestyle of our signature summer soirée programme, Summerfest stirred our guests to savour the moment and linger longer on a glamourous Sunday evening at our lush Le Meridien Garden Hub, where good vibes, petit plates, music, rosé and other classic spritzers never ceased to flow. Inspired by our European heritage, Le Meridien Maldives added a modern twist to the traditional aperitif hour accompanied by Maldivian flavours enthused Petit Plates, chic local takes on quintessential European desserts and Sparkling Wine Bar, where guests raised a toast to the mesmerising hues of the technicolour Maldivian sky while being serenaded by jazz music on the saxophone.

Fuelled by the warm weather soundtrack performed live by a singer-guitarist duo, guests indulged in petit plates curated by Two Michelin star chef Mano Thevar from No #92 of Asia’s 50 Best Top 100 Restaurant’s in 2022, Thevar based in Singapore while sipping on cocktails muddled by Mixologist Diego Ferrari, Author of the World Prized Book “Low Alcohol Cocktails – New Frontier in Mixology” and one of the 100 most influential figures in the bar industry.

Stargazing, Table Tennis, chess, dominoes, beer pong and other timeless pastimes paired with rejuvenating express neck and foot spa treatments at the shoreline, enlivened guests. As the evening light turned golden as the sun softened its glow, the giant ball of fire soon disappeared into the sea, behind the horizon, and the traditional form of dance and music Bodu Beru, a magical amalgamation of drums, vocals, and dance, an integral part of the island life in the Maldives, enthralled the guests. While socialising effervescently, guests collectively shared their love for summer on the Summer vibes tree, and were invited to unlock the destination through various forms of art and design by our resident artist.

Le Meridien Maldives is looking forward to many more editions of Summerfest’s, where guests chase endless summers on lazy rosé-filled evenings in our secluded island Thilamaafushi. Savour the good life at Maldives, where the sun never sets on the jet set and helps sun-seekers savour the simple joys of the season this summer and beyond with Au Soleil by Le Méridien.