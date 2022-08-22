One&Only Reethi Rah appoints Andreas Porias as General Manager

One&Only Reethi Rah, the ultra-luxury all-villa resort in the Maldives, has announced the appointment of Andreas Porias as General Manager, effective 19 August 2022.

With over 20 years of hospitality experience, Andreas has held key operational roles in numerous iconic properties in New York and the United Kingdom, including The Lanesborough Hotel, The Dorchester, and The Gleneagles Hotel, where he was Hotel Manager.

Andreas joined One&Only Reethi Rah in 2019 as the property’s Resort Manager and has since played an instrumental role in leading the resort to achieve commendable recognition including Gold certification for 3 consecutive years from EarthCheck, the world’s leading scientific benchmarking advisory group for travel and tourism, and in July the resort was ranked #5 in the World’s Best Hotels by Travel + Leisure’s annual esteemed World’s Best Awards in 2022.

In his new position, as well as overseeing the resort’s entire operations, Andreas will ensure the multi-award winning One&Only Reethi Rah continues to create unrivalled guest experiences and groundbreaking culinary and wellness concepts, while maintaining its coveted status as a well-loved, industry-leading destination.

Commenting on the appointment, Andreas said: “I am delighted and honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading a property as iconic as One&Only Reethi Rah, highly distinguished in the destination, and well-loved amongst our repeat guests. It is with excitement that our dedicated team and I look forward to continuing the legacy of curating spectacular experiences that our guests truly love and want to return to.”

Surrounded by the crystal blue waters of the Indian Ocean, One&Only Reethi Rah is located on one of the largest private islands in the North Malé Atoll and is home to 118 exceptional and spacious villas, boasting an abundance of space, freedom, and activities for all ages to discover.