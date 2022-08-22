Le Méridien Maldives announces culinary pop-up with Sri Lankan restaurant Ministry of Crab

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has announced a special pop-up in celebration of their one-year anniversary with Ministry of Crab, one of Asia’s 50 best restaurants ranked at No. 35 on the 2022 edition and also awarded Sri Lanka’s best Restaurant by S.Pellegrino.

On 2nd and 3rd September, the resort will be hosting a special five course dinners on the beach curated by Chef, restauranteur, TV personality, Co-owner of Ministry of Crab, Dharshan Munidasa.

Ministry of Crab was created as a culinary homecoming of the Sri Lankan Mud Crab, and has now made its way to the Maldives. Their dishes are built on a foundation that prioritises the freshness of ingredients, with a strictly no frozen food constitution. The Crabs are the ‘stars of the show’ at Ministry of Crab, ranging from 500g ‘Small’ crabs to 2KG ‘Crabzillas’, served up in a variety of ways from fiery Pepper Crab to the unique Garlic Chilli Crab and the succulent Baked Crab.

Diners can also expect to sample other dishes from Sri Lanka’s fine seafood selection, from the Majestic Freshwater King Prawns to fresh Clams and Oysters from the Island’s many lagoons.

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a canvas inspired by the formation of the Atolls, fringing reefs and marine life. Soon to debut in Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort is located on the island of Thilamaafushi, defined as “island surrounded by vast lagoon” in Dhivehi, the parlance of the Maldives. The resort is an eco-conscious haven abundant with verdant flora and fauna and is enveloped by a shimmering lagoon and coral reefs bursting with marine life. Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a playful sanctuary for the curious and creative traveller to discover the European spirit of savouring the good life.

For further information or to make a reservation, please visit www.lemeridien-maldives.com.