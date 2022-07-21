Maldives wins ‘Best Island in Asia’ accolade at Travel + Leisure 2022 World’s Best Awards

Maldives has won the “Best Island in Asia” accolade at Travel + Leisure 2022 World’s Best Awards.

Maldives won the award at a ceremony held at Dante Seaport, New York City, USA, on 20th July 2022. The award was accepted on behalf of the Maldives by the Ambassador to the United States of America; Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Her Excellency Thilmeeza Hussein.

The Travel + Leisure Global Vision Awards aim to identify and honour companies, individuals, destinations, and organisations taking strides to develop more sustainable and responsible travel products, practices, and experiences.

Speaking about this tremendous win, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives), Thoyyib Mohamed said that it is always a proud moment for the whole destination to win such accolades in the international arena.

“Every award we win is an achievement for the whole nation, it is the result of the hard work, dedication and the commitment of the government، state agencies, tourism sector stakeholders, local and international partners, and tourism sector stakeholders. The work to promote the destination and to welcome many visitors to the country needs continuous and collective effort. We will always face challenges, and as a destination, we will continue to find ways to stay ahead of our competition, ensuring all the while the we offer the best of the best to everyone who visits the Maldives,” he said.

So far this year the destination has won 4 notable awards, including Most Preferred Tourist Destination 2021 and Best Marketing Initiative of the year for the “Redefining MICE” campaign at Global MICE Congress & Awards 2022, Best Stand Design and Decoration at OTM, Mumbai and Best Stand Feature at WTM Africa 2022.

Furthermore, individual resorts and tourism properties have won several awards on different platforms throughout the year. The Maldives won over 18 awards and accolades in 2021, including the World’s Leading Destination title at World Travel Awards, for the second consecutive year. Our aim is to market the different segments of tourism of the destination globally in order to maintain destination momentum and brand visibility to increase booking and arrivals to our destination.