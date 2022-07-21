US media officials conclude ‘high-end adventures in Maldives’ fam trip

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) has conducted a familiarisation trip themed “High-end Adventures in the Maldives” for media officials from the United States (US).

The team arrived in the Maldives on the 13th of July on MMPRC’s invitation, and remained here till 20th of July 2022.

With various world-class publications targeting a highly affluent audience in the USA market, this familiarisation trip generated huge coverage showcasing high-end accommodation and experiences, ranging from gastronomy and wellness to watersports and other unique experiences available in the Maldives. Additionally, this trip highlighted the unique geographical advantage of having our islands scattered across the Indian Ocean and our unique one island-one resort concept, making Maldives one of the safest holiday destinations in the world.

The team was hosted at Joali Maldives Resort, Anantara Kihavah Resort and LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort, where they enjoyed high-end adventures, the world-renowned Maldivian hospitality, unique experiences, and the different cuisines available at their host properties. This trip is expected to increase arrivals and bookings from the US to the Maldives.

So far this year, the US is the 6th top source market to the Maldives. By 29th June 2022, a total of 39,016 tourists arrived in the Maldives from the US. This is 4.8% of the total arrival figure of 809,603 recorded during this period.

MMPRC has been holding several activities targeting this market including a campaign with Worth Magazine, participating in ATTA’s AdventureELEVATE 2022 fair, conducting a travel trade webinar and a joint-marketing campaign with Goway. Ongoing activities for this market include a campaign with ASTA, ID Travel Group and Singapore Airlines. There are several other marketing and advertising activities in the pipeline for the US market for this year.

MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.