JW Marriott Maldives Resort supports Lhaimagu School’s digitalisation programme

A team from JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa including their Director of Human Resources Ahmed Adam, Director of Finance Adeeb Afzal and others visited Lhaimagu School, located on a neighbouring island 15 minutes away from the resort, to support the school in its efforts and programs.

The school has taken on an important project recently – a digitalisation programme, which involves installation of smart TV’s in the class rooms to enhance the learning experience. JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa contributed towards the initiative by donating two 55 inch TV’s to the school.

Expressing his sentiments on the occasion, Ahmed Adam, Director of Human Resources, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa said, ”I’m thrilled to represent JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa Team in supporting to Take Care of our community. This project at Lhaimagu School will definitely give the students an opportunity to enhance their learning experiences and I congratulate Principal Mohamed Fayaz for this fabulous initiative.”

He added, ”Serving our community is a key priority and one of the most beautiful things we do at Marriott International. With limitations and restrictions over the past few months, visiting our local communities has been difficult. I am happy that we are moving forth and wish that 2022 will be a great year where we will be able to work closely with our neighbouring islands and support them in many more initiatives. Thank you to all the parents, teachers and students for the warm welcome and opportunity to support such beautiful cause.”