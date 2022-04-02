Kandima Maldives turns off lights to tune in for Earth Hour 2022

Every year, at 20:30 for one hour on the last Saturday of March, supporters in over 190 countries come together to celebrate the oh-so splendid nature. Earth Hour is more than just an hour of lights-out, it’s a movement for the future of generations to come and the vibrant Mother Nature.

This year on March 26, 2022 for Earth Hour, Kandima Maldives contributed to this global spirit of saving the planet by not just turning the lights down but also hosting an Earth Hour inspired special celebration for its guests. Kandima installed and created a ceremony in the Maldivian waters to mark the Earth Hour.

The ceremony started with the global identity logo with the 60+ symbolic Earth Hour sign, through fire lighting on the serene waters in front of the healthy Mediterranean restaurant, Azure for a barefoot BBQ under the stars. The event in itself was spectacular coupled with the beach candle lights, oh-so gourmet freshly grilled delicacies from around the world lulled by the romantic music of the live guitarist on vocals creating an enchanting moment. Now that’s a stylish way to end the night while relishing in the beauty and serenity of a tropical island!

Neeraj Seth, Cluster Director of Marketing Communication & Public Relations, Kandima Maldives and Nova Maldives, expressed, “As part of Kandima Maldives consistent efforts to bring more sustainability and awareness for the environment, internal and external eco-friendly practices, sustainability at the heart of designing guests activity offering is basic at Kandima. Our brand stands for being ‘rooted’ and so do our day to day running of the resort. We believe in leaving things a little better when they were found. So, we do make sure we do our little part by offering sustainability led activities at our oh-so exciting island desti(nation)”

Also on the cards for the Earth Hour was the Zero Mile Cocktail at the Breeze Bar! Made from freshly grown ingredients from the Fresh Labs on this kool island desti(nation), the Zero Mile cocktail is an explosion of freshness and flavours from locally sourced fruits and other ingredients! What’s even kooler is that it was complimentary for all the Kandima in-house kool cats to be part of the celebration for the whole day! Also did we mention that it was lights-out across this game-changing island desti(nation)? Paving the way for the sustainable Maldives, Kandima strongly believes in reducing their carbon footprint by actively taking innovative steps.