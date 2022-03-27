MMPRC networks with global travel trade professionals at ITB Berlin Digital Business Day 2022

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) has participated in the digital business event held this year in place of ITB Berlin, titled ITB Berlin Digital Business Day 2022.

The event was held on the 17th of March, and proved to be a fruitful day of lucrative interactions between professionals and partners in the global travel and tourism trade through ITB’s digital platform consisting of a user-friendly portal.

ITB Berlin is one of the world’s leading travel trade shows bringing together the global travel, tourism and hospitality industries. The event presented the opportunity to network with stakeholders from all over the world and manage appointments on a user-friendly personaliwed platform with participants and establish new business connections through B2B meetings.

This year’s virtual event offered tourism professionals and buyers worldwide with the opportunity to network and do business from around the globe through user-friendly networking tools and scheduled audio-video meetings. Participants were also allowed to take part in two one-hour Speed Networking sessions, during which they were automatically assigned meeting partners based on the provided profile and business interests.

MMPRC participated in this global trade event to market unique experiences offered to tourists at the Maldives, under MMPRC’s marketing strategy which focuses on maintaining destination momentum and increasing arrival numbers from Germany, and around the globe. Through this event, we were able to provide the latest travel guidelines, information about the unique geographical formation of the Maldives’ scattered islands, and the stringent safety measures in place in our resorts, guesthouses, liveaboards and hotels.

Germany is one of the traditional top markets for the Maldives. The Germany market has consistently performed well, accounting for 7.2% of arrivals in 2021 with 94,784 visitors. The market is performing well this year as well, as the German borders remain open, and we have already seen 28,796 arrivals from Germany to the Maldives as of 16th March – 8.0% of total arrivals and holding onto the rank of the fourth top market this year.

MMPRC has conducted several important events for the German Market, such as joint-marketing campaigns with Let’s Go Tours, Travel Impressions (American Express), Condor, and TUI Germany & Austria. Other campaigns included the FVW e-learning program to educate travel trade professionals in the latest updates on the Maldives, as well as a campaign with Bentley Club Magazine, Imagine Magazine, Manta Reisen, and more.

There are several activities ongoing for this market even now, such as the campaigns with FTI, TUI Germany, and Connoisseur Circle. We also have several other activities in the pipeline for this year to maximise the arrivals from the German Market, including media familiarisation trips, social media and digital advertising campaigns, and participation in important events such as IMEX Frankfurt.

The world is currently on the trajectory to adapt to a broader new normal and ease covid measures across all sectors to recover from negative impact caused to economies due to covid restrictions. We are witnessing more countries easing travel measures and opening with a new normal. With regards to the recent development across the world, Maldives has also eased travel restrictions imposed on tourists which enforced presenting of negative PCR tests by all travellers.

In this regard, from 4th March 2022, tourists visiting Maldives are no longer required to present a Covid-19 PCR negative result upon arrival if the prescribed doses of vaccine are completed 14 days prior to date of arrival. As of 13th March 2022, the Maldives has also lifted the State of National Public Health Emergency imposed in response to the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ease of travel restrictions and measures would make it easier for tourists to visit the Maldives.

MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.

This year also celebrates an exceptional year to visit the Maldives – the Golden Jubilee celebration of tourism in the Maldives kicked off earlier last year with plans to conduct new and exciting activities throughout the year. MMPRC has planned over 60 in-person events for the year 2022, including 11 fairs, roadshows and events scheduled for just the first quarter.