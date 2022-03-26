COMO Cocoa Island Maldives offers new kitesurfing retreat with world champion

Two-time world champion, Youri Zoon will host a new week-long retreat at COMO Cocoa Island, the Maldives’ understated all-villa private island resort.

From May 30 to June 4, 2022, Zoon will guide an advanced course for kitesurfing aficionados to perfect their technique, with twice-daily classes aimed at picking up speed, tackling tricks and extending airtime atop the tranquil Indian Ocean.

As part of the brand’s mission to offer guests direct access to sports and wellness experts, participants are invited to join Zoon for an intimate COMO Conversation: a talk surrounding his passion for the sport and the challenges of overcoming injury to reach his goals.

A keen kitesurfer since the age of 13, Zoon was attracted to the sport as it combined the elements of windsurfing and sailing that he had already mastered at a young age. After just one year of practice, he won the Junior European Championships and Dutch Nationals, before conquering the world title in 2011 and 2012. After 15 years of competing, Zoon began passing his expertise onto budding kitesurfers, now teaching classes all around the world.

To complement the active nature of kitesurfing, daily COMO Shambhala yoga classes will balance mind and soul, with expert-led sessions on the yoga pavilion overlooking the lush interior of the island. Guests can spend their free time uncovering the delights of the resort’s extensive wellness centre, COMO Shambhala Retreat, offering a range of Asian-based treatments – from signature massages to facials and beauty therapies – as well as hydrotherapy, reflexology and physical fitness. The resort’s 360 approach to wellness includes COMO Shambhala Cuisine, a unique nutritional concept of balanced dishes which boost energy, aid concentration and nourish the soul.

Staying in a breezy overwater villa, the accommodation is designed in honor of traditional Maldivian ‘dhoni’ fishing boats, offering the sensation of floating over the crystal-clear ocean. Guests can slip into the water from their private sun deck and come face-to-face with some of the world’s most fascinating marine life and enjoy in-room dining from Ufaa, the island’s signature restaurant, serving modern international cuisine with an emphasis on freshly caught seafood and local produce.

Kitesurfing with Youri Zoon costs from US$8,239 pp (approx. £6,258; single occupancy), including five nights’ half board, twice-daily lessons, access to COMO Conversation, daily yoga classes (excluding Fridays) and return speedboat transfers. Visit www.comohotels.com