Visit Maldives begins ambitious marketing campaign with renowned US travel group

Visit Maldives begins an ambitious marketing campaign with the renowned ID Travel Group from the US. The campaign will be held from February 2022- April 2022.

ID Travel Group is a globally renowned, elite luxury sales and marketing organisation with over 37 years of experience, and sells exclusively to travel advisors.

The group is preferred with major consortia networks such as Virtuoso, Signature Travel Network, Travel Leaders Group, Altour, Travel Savers, Nest and the Affluent Traveler Collection.

As a luxury boutique B2B wholesaler the company is very selective with their portfolio and only takes the best of the best, four and five-star properties. ID invests over $250,000+ annually in advertising with key consortia partners, targeting a collective reach of 750,000+ affluent, high net worth consumers of these partners while the digital database reaches 11,700+ luxury travel advisors collectively.

Through this campaign visibility for the destination will be increased for the US market through the globally renowned, elite luxury sales and marketing organisation selling exclusively to travel advisors. Maldives will be featured in ID Travel Group’s elite brochure collection, including the award-winning Travelers Collection brochure and strategic Ultimate Exclusives brochure, mailed to 15,000+ luxury advisors throughout the US.

This activity is in line with Visit Maldives’ strategies to have Greater B2B contact with tour-operators and increase exposure for the destination in the US market.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the US continues to contribute a significant number of tourists to the Maldives ranking as the 5th top source market with an arrival figure of 54,745 travellers last year. By January this year, the Maldives had welcomed 5,028 travellers from the United States. In total, 229,027 travellers have arrived in the Maldives so far this year.

MMPRC has many dedicated activities to maintain destination momentum, increase arrivals from the USA throughout the year. This includes destination trainings, webinars, familiarisation trips and roadshows. MMPRC also plans to hold virtual events for the market through this year and participate in physical fairs such as ATTA Elevate North American Conference and USTOA Annual Conference.