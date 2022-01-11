Conrad Maldives Rangali Island names Widiaptini as spa director

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced Ida Ayu Nyoman Widiaptini as its new Director of Spa as the iconic twin-island resort prepares for its grand relaunch.

The property is part of Conrad Hotels & Resorts, one of Hilton’s global luxury hotel brands.

An experienced spa leader and wellness expert, Ida will be responsible for bringing the resort’s holistic wellness program to life, including overseeing operations for two unique spa experiences – The Spa Retreat located at the family island, Rangali-Finolhu and The Over-Water Spa at the couples island, Rangali Island – as the award-winning Conrad Maldives Rangali Island turns the page to write its next chapter after a multi-million-dollar refurbishment.

The extensive multi-year makeover further elevates the resort’s health and wellbeing offering, including the revamped Over-Water Spa, which offers a luxurious sanctuary 100-metres into the Indian Ocean and caters to all demands, from soulful meditation to absolute therapeutic pampering.

Originally from Bali, Widiaptini brings more than 20 years of luxury spa experience to the role, having first learnt her craft at the Banyan Tree Bintan in Indonesia, before progressing to increasingly senior roles with the brand in Bahrain and Bali and honing her skills in all aspects of spa operations, design and management.

In 2011, she returned to Banyan Tree Bintan as Director of Spa, before making the move back to Bali with Six Senses in 2017.

With a strong eye for detail and expertise in Balinese healing philosophies and therapeutic practices, Widiaptini will lead a team of 17 wellness specialists from around the world to create an inspiring and diverse wellness program to further enhance the experience for guests during their stay.

Proudly the first international resort brand to arrive in the Maldives and soon to complete 25 years in time for the grand relaunch in 2022, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island was, and continues to be, a pioneer amongst Maldives’ 150 resorts. Renowned for delivering authentic barefoot luxury, the twin-island property is home to the world’s first undersea restaurant Ithaa, first underwater bedroom set within the two-level residence The Muraka, and first twin island resort experience in the Maldives, amongst others.

Widiaptini said: “I am thrilled to be joining Conrad Maldives Rangali Island at such an exciting time for the resort, the team and guests. It’s pioneering approach has set the standard for luxury hospitality in the Maldives for almost 25 years, so to have the opportunity to be part of the next phase of its story is a real honour.”

Carla Puverel, General Manager, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ida as Director of Spa at a really key time for us as we head into the final stage of what has been an extensive, island-wide, transformation, including reimagined spacious water villas, reinvigorated culinary venues and innovative guest experiences. Moving forward, it’s important that we continue to push boundaries and seek out new firsts; Ida has shown a genuine passion to embrace the spirit of innovation and I can’t wait to see how that translates into memorable experiences for our guests.”