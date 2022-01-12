Kandima Maldives celebrates year-end ‘Imaginarium’ festival

Kandima Maldives kick-started an action-packed End of Year festivities with a host of legendary experiences.

Guests discovered the wonder and merriment of the festive season at the game-changing active lifestyle desti(nation), where they welcomed 2022 surrounded by those they love, under a blanket of stars and shimmering fireworks.

Guests who sought the ultimate lifestyle destination also lived their wildest dreams at the kool festive theme ‘Imaginarium’ this season. A place devoted to imagination, this festive extravaganza has been designed to stimulate the senses and ignite guests’ creative fantasies. Delicious dining choices, fun-packed activities for kids, relaxing spa treatments, plenty of sparkling bubbles and fireworks are all part of the oh-so Kool celebrations in the tropiKal paradise.

With two weeks of creative activities, performances and imagination infused art installations, guests at Kandima Maldives were endlessly entertained this season.

The oh-so-kool resort that is anything but ordinary, hosted amazing bands and DJs, such as Tanya Vie and famous children’s entertainer Mr. Marvel provided music and dancing to everyone’s taste from day to night. The oh-so-kool resort hosted a retro party before a big adult’s only white party at the islands forbidden bar on 28th December 2021.

Whether you spent the holidays celebrating abroad or at home, make sure to check out Kandima’s offers so you won’t miss out on this experience again. Kandima Maldives will help you share unforgettable moments in the dreamy settings of an #AnythingButOrdinary Maldivian island destination.