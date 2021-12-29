British long distance swimmer Adam Walker conducts 5-day swimming camp at Summer Island Resort

British long-distance swimmer Adam Walker conducted a five-day swimming camp at Summer Island Resort from 13th to 17th December 2021.

Adam taught guests his innovative swimming techniques during the camp that helped him become the first British person to complete the Ocean’s Seven challenge.

Spanning 206 kilometres, the Ocean’s Seven Challenge tests swimmers’ endurance at seven challenging open water swims that includes the English Channel and the Strait of Gibraltar and is classed as the most challenging 7 ocean swim in the world. Adam was the first British person to complete this challenge.

Guests had the opportunity to test their swimming abilities under Adam’s expert guidance.

The swim course consisted of theory, technique and many practice sessions in Summer Island’s beautiful lagoon.

“I do many swim camps around the world, but nothing beats coming to Summer Island Maldives. We are always treated like family by Mari and her team, and I always look forward to coming back. The campers absolutely love it,” said Adam.

Speaking about the camp, Summer Island’s Resort Manager Mari Shareef said: “It is always an exciting time for us when Adam is on the island. The swimming camps have become an annual fixture, but we had to take a break because of Covid-19. We are glad to restart the swimming camps again.”