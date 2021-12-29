Manta Air launches Manta Wings apprenticeship programme

Vice President Faisal Naseem on Tuesday inaugurated the first batch of the Manta Wings apprenticeship programme for 2021–2022.

At a ceremony held at Meeruma Conference Facility in Male, the Vice President handed over letters of offer to the new apprentices in the programme organised by Manta Air.

Speaking at the event, Vice President Faisal Naseem highlighted the many achievements of Manta Air over the years.

Touching on the growth of the global airline industry, the Vice President spoke on the importance of human resources development in the field to cater to the growing demand.

He also urged industry stakeholders to strive to uphold service standards and aim to garner the skills and knowledge needed to provide quality service.

The programme, targeting individuals between the ages of 18 and 25, is designed to cater to the human resource development needs of the aviation sector.

Under the Manta Wings programme, apprentices would complete six months of training in their dedicated fields.

Manta Air is a game-changing local airline which operates seaplane and wheel-based flights throughout the Maldives.

The arrival of Manta Air has already been a game changer in the domestic aviation industry, removing the fears of flight uncertainty for passengers flying in the Maldives, and setting new standards in service excellence along the way with pre-published schedules and a tailored approach to provide an amazing experience to all passengers.

Manta Air utilises three brand new ATR 72-600 aircraft to operate domestic flights to Dhaalu Airport, located on the island of Kudahuvadhoo in Dhaalu atoll, and Dharavandhoo Airport, located on the island of Dharavandhoo in Baa atoll, from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport.

The airline also operates the first scheduled seaplane service in the Maldives with a fleet of seven DHC6 Twin Otter aircraft.